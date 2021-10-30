‘Slide into Wellness’ with Microbe Formulas and Boise Hawks Baseball

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Meridian Health Company Wraps Up Sponsorship with the Boise Hawks Baseball Team

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- May 2021 kicked off the successful partnership between Microbe Formulas and the Boise Hawks baseball team. The partnership began with a private presentation from Microbe Formulas co-founder, Dr. Todd Watts, directly to the 25 members of the baseball team.

Along with the education, Dr. Todd gave each player a complementary kit of three Microbe health products: BioActive Carbon Minerals, BioMolecular Oxygen, and MitoRestore. Players, coaches, and managers were encouraged to take these three products throughout the season and report back how they felt.

While talking with the players, Dr. Watts shares, “Cell health plays an important role in everything the body does, especially energy production. Because of this, the cellular level support that these products offer can help a wide spectrum of people — from the average baseball fan wanting to fight common fatigue to the players on the field wanting to naturally promote their body’s performance.”

Boise Hawks catcher, Miles Harris, says, “This season we got to try out Microbe Formulas products. Having energy day in and day out is one of the most important things to performing well and having a winning season. Recovering is the name of the game. The better you can recover, the better you can play the next day. MitoRestore is something that any athlete can benefit from.”

Zach Penrod, Boise Hawks pitcher, shares, “As a starting pitcher, you throw once a week and spend the rest of the week recovering so you can feel as good as you can. Using Microbe Formulas products really helped me out. As an athlete or a person looking for a little bit of a boost, I think these products are effective for energy and recovery.”

In the Treasure Valley, Microbe Formulas is known for their quirky, yet educational “Yay! I Pooped Today” billboard campaign to promote gut health. Microbe continued that message at the Hawks’ Memorial Stadium with bathroom doors that read, “Slide into wellness with a big league poo!” Microbe Formulas and the Boise Hawks partnered together throughout the season to promote wellness to the local community.

To learn more about the Boise Hawks baseball players’ experiences with Microbe Formulas products, watch their end of season interviews here.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

