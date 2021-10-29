Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Jonathan Shapiro

Maine DOE team member Jonathan Shapiro is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Jonathan in the question and answer below.

What are your roles with DOE?

I am the Director of the Maine School Safety Center (MSSC).

What do you like best about your job?

I enjoy working with a dedicated, motivated, capable, team of experts in all things concerning school safety. I also enjoy being in a position that has such a meaningful mission – helping schools to keep their students, staff, and visitors safe!!

How or why did you decide on this career?

I have dedicated my life’s work to serving others and to ensuring their safety to the best of my ability. This current role is an extension of that work and I can think nothing more important than keeping our schools and students safe – after all, the MSSC moto is Supporting Schools – Protecting our Future!

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

I enjoy working with my hands – fixing or creating something that can bring joy or be put to good use is rewarding to me and to the recipient 😉