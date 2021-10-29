Maine DOE Update – October 29, 2021

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

This is a reminder that October 1st Student Enrollment Count Certification is due on October 30th, 2021 and that the Staff Certification is due November 15th, 2021. We understand that all school staff are operating in a challenging landscape right now but, it is extremely important to meet these timelines for student and staff certification as this data directly impacts your subsidy allocations. Without this data, we cannot ensure that your subsidy calculation is accurate and that you receive it on time to build your FY 2023 budgets. | More

News & Updates

Recognizing the extreme challenges experienced at the start of the 2021-2022 school year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to directly impact Maine SAUs, schools, students and families, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) and our assessment team would like to ensure that the maximum flexibility possible is provided to support educators and students. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is accepting applications to receive subsidy for new school buses purchased through the Maine School Bus Purchase Program. The application period is November 1 through November 25, 2021. The Maine DOE will be able to approve about $9 million in school bus allocations that combines new bus requests and the prior year bus term commitment. Round one applications will be accepted for school buses proposed to be purchased during fiscal year 2022-2023. | More

As the result of the passing of Public Law Chapter 453 during the 130th legislature, statutory changes were made regarding restraint and seclusion of students, necessitating changes to Chapter 33 rules. | More

This rule provides directions to public and private schools approved pursuant to 20-A MRSA §2902 in the administration of medication to students during the students’ attendance in school programs. | More

The Certification and Higher Education Committee of the State Board of Education has completed a review of the 43 public comments received on the proposed Rule Chapter 115. The State Board of Education has adopted revisions to the rule, including three substantive changes. | More

As part of the scheduled periodic review of the Maine Learning Results, the Maine Department of Education is seeking public comments regarding proposed revisions to Health Education & Physical Education, Visual & Performing Arts, and World Languages Standards found in Rule Chapter 132 Learning Results: Parameters for Essential Instruction. Please note that the Department of Education is only seeking comments on the Health Education & Physical Education, Visual & Performing Arts, and World Languages sections of Rule Chapter 132 at this time. | More

The increased workload for school nurses due to the COVID-19 pandemic has put an immeasurable strain on our workforce over the past two years. And while we recognize that schools have been provided additional funding to support increasing staff, there isn’t always staff available to hire. Finding experienced school nurses to provide for the health needs of students in your district and surrounding areas is challenging in absence of a pandemic. | More

November is National American Indian Heritage Month, which celebrates and recognizes the accomplishments of the peoples who were the original inhabitants, explorers, and settlers of the United States. | More

November is National Adoption Month! We invite you to recognize and celebrate families that grew by adoption while raising awareness about the urgent need for permanent homes for children and young people in out-of-home (foster) care. | More

In recognition of the Maine Department of Education’s ongoing advocacy and support for students, educators, and superintendents throughout the pandemic, the New England Association of School Superintendents (NEASS) awarded the Maine Education Commissioner Pender Making with their annual “President’s Award” last week. | More

Maine DOE team member Jonathan Shapiro is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Jonathan.. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

Recognizing October is Cybersecurity Awareness month and recognizing that a career in the high demand field of cybersecurity may be of interest to students in high school, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) would like to share information about a scholarship opportunity for high school teachers to be trained to teach cybersecurity. | More

The Maine Department of Education has partnered with the Cultural Services of the French Consulate in Boston through a Memorandum of Understanding with the Académie de Nantes to promote French language and cultural programs in the Maine schools, including collaborative projects between schools in France and in Maine. | More

This workshop series is sponsored by MCD Public Health’s Healthy Kids Healthy Future Program in partnership with Maine CDC, Maine DOE, and Let’s Go! Playworks is excited to offer a free virtual workshop series, Building an Active and Engaging Recess & School Culture, starting November 18th to Maine schools. | More

Engage with educators throughout the state to promote positive, predictable, equitable, and effective learning environments for all! November 5th, 2021, VIRTUAL and FREE! 9am – 3pm. | More

NAMI Maine, a training contractor for the Maine Suicide Prevention Program, is offering a Training of the Trainer (TOT) in-person, half-day training on November 16 in Westbrook.| More

It has been well proven that physical activity throughout the school day helps students with learning, and improves their overall mental and physical health. As an example, Team Long Run has partnered with some new Title 1 elementary schools in Western Maine and the Lakes Region to create some great active play programs for classrooms and curriculum. | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities

