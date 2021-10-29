The 11th Annual Maine PBIS Conference 2021

Engage with educators throughout the state to promote positive, predictable, equitable, and effective learning environments for all!
November 5th, 2021 VIRTUAL and FREE! 9am – 3pm Please register for this event (Connection information will be sent to your email after you register)
AGENDA:
- 9:00 AM Welcome
- 9:30 AM Keynote Address “Sustaining PBIS by Putting Equity at the Center of Our Work” – Kent McIntosh, PhD – Philip H. Knight Chair of Special Education at the University of Oregon, Director of Educational and Community Supports, Co-Director of the Center on Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports, Lead of the Center’s Equity Workgroup, Founding member of the PBIS-SCP Canada Network, Member of the Board of Directors of the Association for Positive Behavior Support
- 10:45 Break
- 11:00 AM Keynote Follow-up through Facilitated and Interactive Discussion Groups
- 11:30 Lunch
- 1:00 PM Keynote Address: “Integration is Key to Doing Less, Better: Engaging a Whole Child Approach in Schools” – Sandra M. Chafouleas, PhD, NCSP – Distinguished Professor in the Neag School of Education at the University of Connecticut, Directs the UConn Collaboratory on School and Child Health (CSCH), Authors a Psychology Today blog on promoting student well-being
Please contact Courtney Angelosante with any questions!