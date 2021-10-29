Rader Presented with Interstate Compact Commission Chair Award

Since 2019, Nebraska Assistant Deputy for Operations Jacey Rader has served as the Interstate Commission for Juveniles (ICJ) Commission Chair. During the Commission’s annual business meeting, held in early October 2021, Rader was presented with the Commission Chair award (pictured above).

According to Rader, “While our world has been deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, ICJ Offices throughout the nation have consistently ensured the safety and well-being of juveniles and communities. Despite innumerable challenges, juveniles have been transferred and returned with astounding regularity.”

This year, the ICJ also embraced opportunities for growth and leadership in order to promote justice, equity, and UNITY.

Highlights of the Commission’s accomplishments include:

Formed the Ad Hoc Committee on Racial Justice and recommended continuation of the committee for the 2021-2022 year

Revamped the Commission’s Nominations & Elections Process to increase neutrality

Passed and fully supported a rule amendment recommended by the Ad Hoc Committee related to graduated sanctions to increase equal application

Created and implemented the Commission’s first Results Statement: “All ICJ youth and families are safe, supported, and treated equitably.” Supported and implemented changes to the agency’s mission and vision statements to reflect a commitment to racial equity.

Launched a Leadership Exchange Series focused on equity, access, and inclusion.

Completed development, testing, training, and implementation of UNITY – the new nationwide data management system for tracking ICJ cases.

Implemented a new Learning Management System and other web-based resources to support users throughout the nation learning about UNITY.

These accomplishments are wholly attributable to the hard work, dedication, and professionalism of ICJ personnel and field staff throughout the nation. Abbie Christian, Nebraska Interstate Compact Coordinator, served as the devoted Field Project Manager for UNITY and transformed how the Commission does business, moving from a file management system to a system that guides users through the following steps.

Thanks to the contributions and leadership of professionals in Nebraska and across the nation, ICJ is well-positioned to continue serving as a leader in juvenile justice.