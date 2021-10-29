Submit Release
News Search

There were 562 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,773 in the last 365 days.

Rader Presented with Interstate Compact Commission Chair Award

Since 2019, Nebraska Assistant Deputy for Operations Jacey Rader has served as the Interstate Commission for Juveniles (ICJ) Commission Chair. During the Commission’s annual business meeting, held in early October 2021, Rader was presented with the Commission Chair award (pictured above).  

According to Rader, “While our world has been deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, ICJ Offices throughout the nation have consistently ensured the safety and well-being of juveniles and communities. Despite innumerable challenges, juveniles have been transferred and returned with astounding regularity.” 

This year, the ICJ also embraced opportunities for growth and leadership in order to promote justice, equity, and UNITY. 

Highlights of the Commission’s accomplishments include: 

  • Formed the Ad Hoc Committee on Racial Justice and recommended continuation of the committee for the 2021-2022 year
  • Revamped the Commission’s Nominations & Elections Process to increase neutrality
  • Passed and fully supported a rule amendment recommended by the Ad Hoc Committee related to graduated sanctions to increase equal application 
  • Created and implemented the Commission’s first Results Statement: All ICJ youth and families are safe, supported, and treated equitably.” Supported and implemented changes to the agency’s mission and vision statements to reflect a commitment to racial equity.  
  • Launched a Leadership Exchange Series focused on equity, access, and inclusion.
  • Completed development, testing, training, and implementation of UNITY – the new nationwide data management system for tracking ICJ cases.
  • Implemented a new Learning Management System and other web-based resources to support users throughout the nation learning about UNITY.

These accomplishments are wholly attributable to the hard work, dedication, and professionalism of ICJ personnel and field staff throughout the nation. Abbie Christian, Nebraska Interstate Compact Coordinator, served as the devoted Field Project Manager for UNITY and transformed how the Commission does business, moving from a file management system to a system that guides users through the following steps.  

Thanks to the contributions and leadership of professionals in Nebraska and across the nation, ICJ is well-positioned to continue serving as a leader in juvenile justice. 

You just read:

Rader Presented with Interstate Compact Commission Chair Award

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.