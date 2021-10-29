The state of Guanajuato is a tourism powerhouse located in the heart of Mexico
MIAMI, GUANAJUATO, MEXICO, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Culture is the backbone of the state’s tourism offering. Within its territory, there are important pre-Hispanic archaeological sites, dazzling architectural jewels of the Viceroyalty, two cities designated as World Heritage by UNESCO---the capital Guanajuato city and San Miguel Allende---plus six Pueblos Magicos (Magical Towns): Dolores Hidalgo, Salvatierra, Yuriria, Jalpa de Cánovas, Mineral de Pozos and Comonfort. And 5 archaeological areas Plazuelas, Peralta, Cañada de la Virgen, El Cóporo and the most recent Arroyo Seco with its rock carvings.
Guanajuato state also offers ideal options for adventure tourism, with 32 Protected Natural Areas and abundant natural attractions with characteristics specific to each region of the state for activities such as paragliding, suspended hammock "sky dream", hiking, rappelling, flying ballooning, rafting, zip lines, kayaking, astronomical observation, and more.
Additionally, there are 283 facilities dedicated to Wellness activities such as temazcal, hot springs, spas, and holistic centers in thirty-five municipalities. These are mainly concentrated in seven destinations: San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato city, Celaya, León, Salamanca, Irapuato and Dolores Hidalgo. And, Romance tourism deserves a special mention, since the state of Guanajuato has more than three hundred high-level suppliers and event planners for weddings plus the most charming venues for weddings and receptions.
Add to the above, an internationally celebrated cuisine. Each region of Guanajuato has distinct traditional dishes. Some have acquired national fame, such as the Mining Enchiladas, Cajeta, acámbaro bread, guacamayas and tumbagones. The state has ten restaurants ranked among the 120 Best by the Mexico Gastronomic Guide 2020.
Also, Guanajuato produces several distilled or fermented beverages, including Tequila, Mezcal, internationally recognized wines, and craft beers. This goes hand in hand with the cultural elements the state projects, with gastronomy and production preserving the roots and ancestral elements of the region.
It is easy for visitors worldwide to reach this tourism powerhouse. The state of Guanajuato is exceptionally well connected by air, with eight national routes and eight international routes that facilitate access. It also has accommodation alternatives to please all types of visitors with 32,370 rooms in 1,030 lodging establishments. Independent hotels and well-known chains. This includes four hotels from the Treasures of Mexico collection, some of which are recognized worldwide by readers of top-tier consumer publications such as Condé Nast (Rosewood) and Travel & Leisure (Matilda).
Guanajuato is also the first destination without a beach to earn the Safe Travels seal from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). The seal establishes good practices for reincorporation into the work centers of various sectors of the travel industry to provide them with COVID -19 protocol guidelines that must be taken implemented for reactivation.
