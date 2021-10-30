Goranson Bain Ausley Welcomes Associate Family Law Attorney Ally Murphy
EINPresswire.com/ -- Goranson Bain Ausley is pleased to announce the addition of Ally Murphy to our roster of family law attorneys. Ally is well-versed in the practice of family law and has been with Goranson Bain Ausley since 2014; she worked as an intern from 2017-2021, starting as a legal assistant and then as a law clerk. Her journey from intern to an associate attorney has given Ally a strong understanding of Goranson Bain Ausley’s constructive and strategic approach to help clients protect assets, control costs, and achieve the most beneficial results.
Ally is a recent graduate of Southern Methodist University, Dedman School of Law, where she was named to the Dean’s List and served as President of the Family Law Association. During her time at SMU, Ally worked as an attorney ad litem for children in the foster care system at the W.W. Caruth, Jr. Child Advocacy Clinic, which sparked her passion for making a positive difference in children’s lives.
You can learn more about Ally on her attorney profile.
Elise Cimino
