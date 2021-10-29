Submit Release
News Search

There were 559 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,793 in the last 365 days.

12 ton weight restriction in place for Kilauea detour from Kuhio Highway

Posted on Oct 29, 2021 in Highways News, Main, News

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs motorists that there is a weight restriction of 12 tons for the Koolau Road detour. On Oct. 25, HDOT began directing northbound vehicles on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in Kilauea between South Koolau Road and North Koolau Road to detour to Koolau Road. Due to a weight restriction on the detour route vehicles over 12-tons traveling northbound within the project limits will be directed to remain on Kuhio Highway.

The news release with details on the detour can be found here.

As a reminder, hours for the detour are:

8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Monday – Friday through Nov. 5.

The detour will be in place through Nov. 5, weather permitting. Motorists are advised to anticipate delays and drive with caution through the work zone.

You just read:

12 ton weight restriction in place for Kilauea detour from Kuhio Highway

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.