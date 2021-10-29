Disaster Unemployment Assistance Available for Eight Counties in Mississippi

For Immediate Release Date: October 29, 2021

Jackson, MS ---

The Mississippi Department of Employment Security announced today that Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) is now available for the following eight counties in Mississippi: Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, and Wilkinson.

Individuals who live or work in one of the affected counties and could not work because of major destruction that occurred August 28, 2021, through September 1, 2021, caused by Hurricane Ida are entitled to apply for assistance. Each claim will be reviewed to determine eligibility to receive DUA.

Self-employed individuals, who were living or working in the affected areas at the time of the major disaster, and those who are unemployed as a result of the major disaster, may be eligible for DUA. In addition, those who were unable to reach their jobs because the disaster prevented their travel or who were scheduled to begin employment, but the disaster prevented them from doing so, may apply.

Eligible to apply for DUA are individuals who:

Became the major support for a household because of the disaster-related death of the head of the household. Cannot work because of an injury caused as a direct result of the disaster. Could not work or lost work as a result of physical damage or destruction of a business. Are unable to work because of the physical inaccessibility of the place of employment due to its closure by the federal government.

Individuals in Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, and Wilkinson counties can apply online 24 hours a day at www.mdes.ms.gov or call toll-free 601-493-9428 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The deadline to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance is November 29, 2021.