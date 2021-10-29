Maryland State Police Conducts DUI Checkpoint In Howard County

October 29, 2021

(WATERLOO, MD.) — The Maryland State Police Waterloo Barrack on Thursday conducted a DUI sobriety checkpoint and DUI saturation patrol.

The DUI sobriety checkpoint was conducted on northbound U.S. Route 1, north of Maryland Route 175 in Howard County, Maryland. The DUI saturation patrol was conducted in the surrounding area by Maryland State Police units and the Howard County Police Department Traffic Enforcement Unit in a collaborative effort to further deter impaired driving. The checkpoint was conducted from 9 to 11:30 p.m. In all, 675 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint.

During both the checkpoint and saturation patrol, seven motorists underwent standardized field sobriety testing. One motorist was issued a civil citation. The checkpoint was set up by the Maryland Department Of Transportation State Highway Administration, whose personnel provided a safe environment for all personnel involved. A member of the Howard County State’s Attorney Office also observed the checkpoint throughout its duration. Lastly, two members of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) were in attendance and provided detailed stories of the real-life and often tragic consequences of impaired driving to all personnel.

Troopers would like to thank all citizens who traveled through the checkpoint and offered their support and kind words. With the upcoming holiday, it is paramount to maintain a safe environment for all those celebrating. DUI checkpoints and accompanying DUI patrols serve to keep communities safe while citizens are traveling by vehicle or on foot.

The Maryland State Police wish to remind the citizens of Maryland to always drive sober or find a sober ride to their destination. Please be careful this weekend and be mindful of all the children and families out trick or treating and celebrating Halloween. Slow down, don’t drive distracted, buckle up, and drive sober. Happy Halloween.

###