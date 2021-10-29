VSP News Release Bureau of Criminal Investigation // 21B103704 // Criminal Citation for Voyeurism

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B103704

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: VSP BCI Troop B East - Westminster

CONTACT#: 802 722 4600 jesse.robson@vermont.gov

DATE/TIME: Summer 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Colchester and Essex VT

VIOLATION: Voyeurism

ACCUSED: Lance E. Martel

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate Center VT

VICTIM: Adult female

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

In June 2021, the Essex Police Department (EPD) contacted the Vermont State Police after receiving an allegation of voyeurism against one of their officers, Cpl. Lance Martel. The Vermont State Police conducted an investigation into this allegation. This investigation revealed that in an online setting during summer 2020, Martel captured and possessed a digital image of an intimate area of an adult female whom he knew, under circumstances where the victim had a reasonable expectation of privacy, and without her consent. On Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, Martel was issued a citation via his attorney on suspicion of voyeurism. He is scheduled to answer the charge at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 16 in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Burlington.

The case's lead investigator was assigned from VSP's Bureau of Criminal Investigations - Troop B East, Westminster Barracks to avoid any potential conflicts of interest in pursuing the matter. The Vermont State Police worked closely with the Chittenden County State's Attorney's Office on this investigation.

Martel has been suspended from the Essex Police Department. Further questions about his employment should be directed to that agency.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson 802-722-4600 or jesse.robson@vermont.gov. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The Vermont State Police is unable to comment further at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Martel's arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk's Office prior to arraignment to confirm details of the hearing.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: December 16th, 2021, at 8:30 AM

COURT: Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Burlington

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B - East

1330 Westminster Heights RD

Westminster VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

FAX - (802) 722-4690