VSP News Release Bureau of Criminal Investigation // 21B103704 // Criminal Citation for Voyeurism

CASE#: 21B103704
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: VSP BCI Troop B East - Westminster
CONTACT#: 802 722 4600 jesse.robson@vermont.gov
DATE/TIME: Summer 2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Colchester and Essex VT
VIOLATION: Voyeurism
ACCUSED: Lance E. Martel
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate Center VT
VICTIM: Adult female
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
In June 2021, the Essex Police Department (EPD) contacted the Vermont State Police after receiving an allegation of voyeurism against one of their officers, Cpl. Lance Martel. The Vermont State Police conducted an investigation into this allegation. This investigation revealed that in an online setting during summer 2020, Martel captured and possessed a digital image of an intimate area of an adult female whom he knew, under circumstances where the victim had a reasonable expectation of privacy, and without her consent. On Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, Martel was issued a citation via his attorney on suspicion of voyeurism. He is scheduled to answer the charge at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 16 in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Burlington.
The case's lead investigator was assigned from VSP's Bureau of Criminal Investigations - Troop B East, Westminster Barracks to avoid any potential conflicts of interest in pursuing the matter. The Vermont State Police worked closely with the Chittenden County State's Attorney's Office on this investigation.
Martel has been suspended from the Essex Police Department. Further questions about his employment should be directed to that agency.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson 802-722-4600 or jesse.robson@vermont.gov. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
The Vermont State Police is unable to comment further at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Martel's arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk's Office prior to arraignment to confirm details of the hearing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: December 16th, 2021, at 8:30 AM
COURT: Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Burlington
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
