Arrest Made in an Attempted Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 300 Block of Parkland Place, Southeast (#11 on today's lock-up list)

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Attempted Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, October 28, 2021, in the 300 block of Parkland Place, Southeast.

 

At approximately 11:23 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim then fled the scene in his vehicle. No property was obtained. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Thursday, October 28, 2021, 41 year-old Antione Gibson, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Attempted Armed Robbery (Gun).

 

