PHILADELPHIA VETERANS PARADE NAMES 2021 COHOSTS

PHILADELPHIA VETERANS PARADE NAMES DEPUTY ADJUTANT GENERAL FOR VETERANS’ AFFAIRS MAUREEN WEIGL AND JUDGE PATRICK DUGAN AS CO-HOSTS WITH 6ABC’S ALICIA VITARELLI
Our co-hosts share insight and information about the groups participating in the parade and represent the commitment and service found throughout the veteran community.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Philadelphia Veterans Parade & Festival, presented by Comcast, is proud to announce Deputy Adjutant General for Veteran's Affairs Maureen Weigl and Judge Patrick Dugan, joined by 6ABC anchor Alicia Vitarelli; to host the 2021 Parade and Festival. The 7th Annual Philadelphia Veterans Parade, broadcasted by 6ABC, will take place on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at 12:30 PM. With more than 150 organizations involving over 7,000 participants and 30 Veteran Service Organizations, the Philadelphia Veterans Parade is always a celebration to remember.
“We are excited to be back on Market Street to honor the men and women who have served. It is so important for them to be together and see friends, family and neighbors cheering for them,” according to Philadelphia Veterans Parade President Anthony Murphy. “Our co-hosts share insight and information about the groups participating in the parade and represent the commitment and service found throughout the veteran community.”
Each year, two prominent members of the veteran community join media personality Alicia Vitarelli to host the parade. This year, Judge Patrick Dugan and Deputy Adjutant General for Veteran's Affairs, Maureen Weigl will serve as co-hosts of the celebration.
Judge Dugan is a founder of Philadelphia’s Veterans Court, which provides a holistic “Treatment Court” approach to criminal justice involving veterans. In 2003, as the Invasion of Iraq was underway, Dugan, who was 43, re-enlisted after a 14-year break in service. In 2018, the Philadelphia Bar Association honored Judge Dugan’s Veterans Court Team with the Henry Czajkowski Award for excellence. In 2019, Judge Dugan was elected President Judge of Philadelphia Municipal Court by his peers.
DAG-VA Weigl acts as the agency liaison between federal, state, and local government agencies and veterans' organizations on all matters concerning veterans in Pennsylvania. Weigl currently oversees the Bureau of Veterans Homes and its management of the six State-operated Veterans homes ensuring that the care centers reach compliance with all federal, state, and local laws and regulations related to nursing home care. She currently works on the development, provision, promulgation, facilitation, and management of benefits and services for the commonwealth's veterans and their beneficiaries at the Bureau of Programs, Initiatives, Reintegration, and Outreach.
The Philadelphia Veterans Parade, presented by Comcast, would like to thank its sponsors: Comcast, Wells Fargo, Humana, Hands from the Heart, NLUS, and Citizens.
COVID-19 Protocol:
Due to City of Philadelphia’s ongoing COVID regulations, parade and Vet Festival participants will be required to wear masks. We encourage participants to carry, but is not required, your COVID vaccination status during the parade/festival activities. For additional information, please contact anthony.murphy@phila.gov
About Philadelphia Veteran’s Parade
Founded in 2014, Philadelphia Veterans Parade is a non-profit with the mission of promoting, managing, and conducting an annual parade that honors the sacrifices of our Veterans in the tri-state region. The organization is run by a volunteer Board of Directors, Members and organizing committee. For more information on Philadelphia Veterans Parade, please visit http://www.phillyveteransparade.org/
