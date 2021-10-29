Submit Release
"My Product Today" Partners With Another Hopeful Entrepreneur

Walter Dorosz Sr ready to launch his patented invention, The Amazing Cookie Cutter Stamp.

My Product Today creates great products from great product ideas.”
— Ricardo Valderrama
ST PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Product Today, a start-up headquartered in St Petersburg, Florida continues to give promising entrepreneurs the opportunity to launch their patented product ideas. Walter Dorosz Sr patented his Amazing Cookie Cutter Stamp in April of 2021 and finalized his partnership with My Product Today in July. Since then, the My Product Today engineering team has finalized his design and began the production process with inventory set to arrive before the end of the year.

Mr. Dorosz says "I am very happy and amazed with the outcome of his project and trust My Product Today will help make his dream come true". My Product Today CEO Ricardo Valderrama says "Although success is not guaranteed, we do our best to give our partners the resources they need to give them the best chance."

My Product Today is a Florida-based company that prides itself on empowering normal everyday people to become successful entrepreneurs.

