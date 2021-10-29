New Outdoor Gooseneck Lights from Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures has released a new line of outdoor gooseneck lights for walls and walkways called the GOOS.

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a Massachusetts-based commercial and industrial lighting manufacturer, has released a new outdoor gooseneck light called the GOOS. Available in two different styles (one of which also happens to be vaporproof), the GOOS provides customers with extreme life and durability. GOOS is available in five finishes as well as with five different arm bracket styles for any exterior lighting project. Both the GOOS 26 and the GOOS 27 are extreme life and constructed from rugged die cast aluminum. GOOS is IP66 rated against powerful jets of water and all dust and bugs.

“GOOS is the perfect architectural lighting solution for property managers and other folks involved in exterior lighting,” says Access Fixtures CEO Steve Rothschild. “Reliable and rugged, both the GOOS 26 and the GOOS 27 offer a long lasting wall lighting solution with aesthetically pleasing flair.”

Outdoor Gooseneck Lights Features and Specifications

GOOS is available in 26w or 27w. The 27w model is vaporproof and has a tempered flat glass lens, while the 26w model has a prismatic polycarbonate lens. GOOS 26 is L70 rated for over 457,000 hours and GOOS 27 is L70 rated for over 187,000 hours. GOOS 26 is available in 5000K and GOOS 27 comes with a choice of 4000K or 5000K. All GOOS outdoor gooseneck lights are available in your choice of white, black, platinum, white, or red powdercoat finish. These fixtures are available with five different arm mounts including a classic hook arm, straight arm, straight offset arm, straight rise arm, or round hook arm. GOOS fixtures emit light between 102 and 116 lumens per watt with a CRI of 80. The light distribution of this fixture is Type V. All GOOS outdoor gooseneck lights come with a 5-year Access Fixtures warranty. Need a photometric analysis to determine if GOOS is right for your outdoor lighting project? Contact an Access Fixtures lighting specialist.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.accessfixtures.com.