I-70 Bridges Project Update: Week of 10/25/2021

Continuing its commitment to transparency, the West Virginia Department of Transportation offers the following weekly update on the I-70 Bridges Projects in Ohio County for the week of October 25, 2021. Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:

Week of 10/25/2021

• Construction continued in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers were in effect.

• The Market Street Overpass width reduction continued.

• The lane width reductions on the eastbound entrance ramp and westbound exit ramp to Wheeling Island continued.

• The single lane closures on Route 40 in the Elm Grove area from Lincoln Drive through the I-470 overpass continued. These closures will continue intermittently over the next two months.

• The closure of Exit 1A to downtown Wheeling on I-70 Eastbound continued. The detour route during this closure is Exit 1B to 16th Street.

• Ramp closure from US 250 North to I-70 Eastbound through the week.

Look Ahead to Week of 11/1/2021

• Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.

• The Market Street Overpass width reduction will continue.

• The lane width reductions on the eastbound entrance ramp and westbound exit ramp to Wheeling Island will continue.

• The closure of Exit 1A to downtown Wheeling on I-70 Eastbound will continue. The detour route during this closure will be Exit 1B to 16th Street.

• Overnight I-70 Westbound single lane closures near Exit 5 on Friday, November 1 and a closure of the Exit 5 on-ramp from Route 40 during this time.

Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304) 810-3214. Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com .​

