I-70 Bridges Project Update: Week of 10/25/2021
Continuing its commitment to transparency, the West Virginia Department of Transportation offers the following weekly update on the I-70 Bridges Projects in Ohio County for the week of October 25, 2021. Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:
Week of 10/25/2021
• Construction continued in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers were in effect.
• The Market Street Overpass width reduction continued.
• The lane width reductions on the eastbound entrance ramp and westbound exit ramp to Wheeling Island continued.
• The single lane closures on Route 40 in the Elm Grove area from Lincoln Drive through the I-470 overpass continued. These closures will continue intermittently over the next two months.
• The closure of Exit 1A to downtown Wheeling on I-70 Eastbound continued. The detour route during this closure is Exit 1B to 16th Street.
• Ramp closure from US 250 North to I-70 Eastbound through the week.
Look Ahead to Week of 11/1/2021
• Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.
• The Market Street Overpass width reduction will continue.
• The lane width reductions on the eastbound entrance ramp and westbound exit ramp to Wheeling Island will continue.
• The closure of Exit 1A to downtown Wheeling on I-70 Eastbound will continue. The detour route during this closure will be Exit 1B to 16th Street.
• Overnight I-70 Westbound single lane closures near Exit 5 on Friday, November 1 and a closure of the Exit 5 on-ramp from Route 40 during this time.