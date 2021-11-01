Provivi Announces Supply Agreement for Pheromones Biomanufacturing
Successful scale-up with supplier EW Biotech enables Provivi to manufacture pheromones at up to 20 metric tons per year
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Provivi,® Inc., an emerging crop protection company using pheromones to protect crops from major damaging insects, is excited to announce the signing of a multi-year supply agreement with EW Biotech GmbH. EW Biotech is a bioprocess development, scale-up, and contract manufacturing company based in Leuna, Germany. The agreement provides key starting materials for the Provivi FAW™ (fall armyworm) and Pherium™ (rice stem borer) portfolio of products.
In 2020, Provivi scaled up its pheromone biosynthesis process in collaboration with EW Biotech to produce a vital component of the Provivi FAW™ and Pherium™ pheromones. The commercial production has the capacity to protect the equivalent of 1.5 million hectares of corn from the deleterious impacts of the fall armyworm, further establishing Provivi and EW Biotech's manufacturing capabilities.
"We are very pleased with the partnership with EW Biotech and their parent company EW Nutrition," said Sanaz Imani, Director of Supply Chain and Procurement Operations. "Both parties are equally invested in growing this business and bringing the benefits of pheromones to farmers globally."
"This agreement is an important next step in ensuring the supply of affordable and effective pheromone crop protection products through the use of synthetic biology and fermentation," said Mike Chen, Associate Vice President of Bioprocess Development. "We look forward to working with EW Biotech in bringing to market innovative pheromone products that support sustainable agriculture."
"We are proud to see the close partnership between Provivi and EW Biotech resulting in significant progress towards the widespread implementation of sustainable crop-protection," said Tonchy Ugrinovic, Commercial Managing Director, EW Biotech.
Since its conception, Provivi has been committed to sustainability by instituting a foundation that utilizes both greener metathesis-based chemistry and synthetic biology, thereby enabling growers to access greener pest management tools. This multi-year agreement will allow Provivi to supply the Provivi FAW™ product to growers with up to 4.5 million hectares of coverage over three years.
About Provivi
Provivi is a groundbreaking science-based company creating scalable, safer insect control technology that will improve the quality of life for all humans and our world.
Provivi is developing a family of safe, effective, and economical pheromone-based mating disruption products, thereby offering an alternative technology as a new foundation for pest and resistance management in crop production. Provivi's patented production method enables a step-change in the cost of manufacturing pheromones, allowing the use of this proven tool in high-acreage crops such as corn, rice, and soy.
For more information about Provivi, please visit www.provivi.com.
About EW Biotech
EW Biotech is a leading service provider in the field of process development, scale-up, and custom manufacturing of biotechnological processes and products.
Located in Leuna, Germany, EW Biotech delivers full-stack solutions, from lab scale to demo scale, 1L to 85,000L. Together with the German team's know-how, EW Biotech's capabilities make it uniquely positioned to serve its customers around the world.
For more information, please visit www.ew-biotech.com.
