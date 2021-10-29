Givewith Appoints Alan Mayer President

Mayer will manage product development and delivery as well as oversee customer success through Givewith's Social Impact Partners.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Givewith, a SaaS platform designed to help customers embed Social Impact into their most fundamental commercial activities - the buying and selling of goods and services - aligns social initiatives with business outcomes and delivers new, incremental funding sources for Social impact, today announced that it has appointed Alan Mayer as President.

Mayer, who joined Givewith in February of 2021 as Chief Revenue Officer, will take on new responsibilities for product development and delivery as well as oversee customer success through Givewith's Social Impact Partners. He will continue to lead Sales and Marketing in his expanded role.

"I'm excited to announce Alan as our President. During his tenure as CRO, he's driven a tremendous increase in interest from companies and how we help them achieve greater business outcomes that are aligned to their Social Impact objectives. Alan's new role will enable us to capitalize on that momentum and grow the business, driving additional Social Impact around the world," said Paul Polizzotto, Givewith Founder and CEO.

Prior to joining Givewith, Alan spent over 20 years at Dell Technologies where he most recently led Global Customer Strategy and Advocacy. Alan has an extensive executive leadership background in building and leading successful sales and services organizations for both the Commercial and Public sectors. Currently, Alan serves on the board of The SAFE Alliance and the advisory board of Cognitive Scale. He resides in Austin, Texas with his wife, Cara, and their son, Jake.

"I'm incredibly energized by our mission - helping customers find new, incremental ways to fund Social Impact through existing business transactions. Funding is often a limiting factor for our customers to meet their Social Impact goals. Givewith unlocks a new set of funding mechanisms, while bringing sales and procurement to the forefront of the ESG agenda, demonstrating innovation and deepening relationships with suppliers and customers," said Mayer.

About Givewith

Givewith is a SaaS platform that allows businesses to gain customer and supplier insights about shared Social Impact areas and deliver against those priorities in a simple, easy to use platform. Learn how sellers stand out from their competition and win more business, how procurement teams derive new business value, and how the platform allows companies to scale their impact faster with existing resources. Receive high quality deliverables to share with customers and stakeholders, while funding meaningful and material Social Impact. To learn more about Givewith, visit www.givewith.com