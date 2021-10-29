The Winners of The NYC Indie Awards for 2021
The 12th Annual NYC Independent Film Festival is proud to present this year’s award winners.NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 12th Annual NYC Independent Film Festival is proud to announce the winners of its ‘Best In’ category which includes Best Narrative Feature, Best Documentary, Best Short Documentary, Best Short Narrative, Best Super Short, Best Covid Diaries, Best Director, and Best Screenplay.
The awards recognize outstanding work from emerging, yet overlooked Artist Filmmakers and provide them with the opportunity for potential distribution and funding. The festival strives to promote an open and nurturing environment for artists, writers, actors, film-makers and fans with a focus on offering great networking opportunities for its participants.
Submissions for this year’s festival were reviewed and scored by a carefully selected panel of judges within the industry. The films with the highest rating averages were screened at the festival. The winners for the 2021 NYC Indie Awards were selected through a jury vote.
Since its inception in 2010, the NYC Independent Film Festival has fostered a platform for indie filmmakers from New York City and around the world to showcase their work while providing access to educational panels, virtual reality, presentations by industry professionals, and live performances.
Those who are interested in submitting their film(s) for the upcoming 2022 NYC Independent Film Festival may do so here. Details regarding submission guidelines can be found on the festival’s official FilmFreeway and / or WFCN page.
Best Narrative Feature “Being Mortal”
Best Documentary Feature “True Love Never Dies”
Best Mid-length Feature “When the Music Changes”
Best Narrative Short “808”
Best Sort Documentary “With Dad”
Best Super Short “The Gentle Art of Violence”
Best Director Benjamin J. Murray and Paul Pompa for “Untreated”
Best Cinematography Shumel Hoffman & Anton von Heiseler for “The Mountain and the Maidien”
Best Actor Viktor Dvorak in “Havel”
Best Actress Laura Martinelli In “In Color”
Best Animation Film to “The Door”
Best Art/Experimental Film to “I am |A|”
Best Mix Genre “Door” by Fella Cederbaum
Best Covid-19 Short to Yohana Ambros for “Goodnight”
We want to thank everyone who submitted their films to the New York Independent Film Festival this year. We missed holding the Awards Ceremony but we could not find a location that would host us that was large enough.
