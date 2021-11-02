AquaQ Analytics announces expansion into the Northwest
AquaQ launches new offices in Derry/Londonderry to further meet client demand.
We look forward to our expansion into the Northwest. Since the start of covid, we have added an additional 100 employees, with plans to reach 400 employees globally over the coming 18 months.”BELFAST, ANTRIM, NORTHERN IRELAND, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AquaQ Analytics is celebrating the announcement of its new digital presence in Derry/Londonderry. Headquartered in Belfast with a workforce of 230 globally, this latest job creation initiative will result in 40 high value jobs. The new base in the Northwest aims to attract those in County Derry/Londonderry in addition to those from border counties in the Republic of Ireland.
— Ronan Pairceir CEO
AquaQ Head of Engineering Patrick Farren commented "We are looking to recruit Java and React developers for our rapidly expanding Software Engineering division. These roles will involve using modern development tools and concepts to deliver high quality, best practice software solutions to our clients. Successful applicants will require a mix of technical and client facing skills, offering highly rewarding careers for the right people."
As part of its new expansion into the Northwest, AquaQ will be hosting an Insight event at The City Hotel Derry from 7.30pm on Thursday 18th November. This event will provide potential new employees and new graduates with a chance to find out more about AquaQ and to speak with staff in an informal setting about the roles on offer. Details on how to attend this event are available here. Food and drink will also be provided.
AquaQ has appeared in the Deloitte Fast 50 Technology Awards programme for the past 5 years running and is one of the fastest growing companies in Northern Ireland. These new roles will offer successful applicants with a flexible mix of work from home along-side working from the office.
We look forward to seeing you at the event.
About AquaQ Analytics
AquaQ Analytics is a provider of specialist Data Management and Data Analytics products and services, both on prem and on cloud, to clients operating within the capital markets and other sectors. Headquartered in Belfast, the company also has operations across London, New York, Vancouver, Singapore and Hong Kong.
For more contact info@aquaq.co.uk or visit the AquaQ Website.
Fur current vacancies see AquaQ Careers.
