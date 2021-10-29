Vermont Launches New Water Assistance Program

The Vermont Department for Children and Families (DCF) today announced the launch of a new program, the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), to help eligible households pay their water and wastewater bills, avoid shutoffs, and ensure their services stay active.

LIHWAP is a temporary program established under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 to help families experiencing financial hardship during the Coronavirus pandemic. Funds have also been provided through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Vermont has been allocated a total of almost $2.1 million in one-time funding to provide this LIHWAP assistance.

A household is eligible if:

They pay for water or wastewater services, and

Their gross household income is below 60% of the state median income.

Payments will be made to water and wastewater utilities on behalf of their eligible clients.

To learn more, go to https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/water-assistance