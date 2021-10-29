Submit Release
News Search

There were 577 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,979 in the last 365 days.

Vermont Launches New Water Assistance Program

The Vermont Department for Children and Families (DCF) today announced the launch of a new program, the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), to help eligible households pay their water and wastewater bills, avoid shutoffs, and ensure their services stay active.

LIHWAP is a temporary program established under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 to help families experiencing financial hardship during the Coronavirus pandemic. Funds have also been provided through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Vermont has been allocated a total of almost $2.1 million in one-time funding to provide this LIHWAP assistance.

A household is eligible if:

  • They pay for water or wastewater services, and
  • Their gross household income is below 60% of the state median income.

Payments will be made to water and wastewater utilities on behalf of their eligible clients.

To learn more, go to https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/water-assistance

You just read:

Vermont Launches New Water Assistance Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.