Submit to the 13th Annual NYC Independent Film Festival Now
The Regular Deadline for the 13th Annual NYC Independent Film Festival is November 30th! Submit your film now.
We're looking for documentaries or the narrative where the filmmaker put their passion put into the film. No matter the subject, and the filming is well done, we're interested in viewing it.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 13th annual NYC Independent Film Festival is currently accepting submissions for the week-long event set to take place in late 2022. Submissions for the Regular Deadline end on November 30th.
— NYCIFF
The event will be held in - person at the Producers Club, which is located within the historic theatre district in Times Square. Mask and social distancing will be observed throughout the event. The festival aims to celebrate the Independent Filmmaker, documentaries, short and feature-length films and animation.
This year's festival will run from June 12 to June 19, 2022.
The NYC Independent Film festival will accept the following submission categories: Covid - 19 Diaries, Documentary Features, Mid-Length Films, Short Films, Super Short Films (under 10 minutes), Narrative Feature Films, Animation, and Experimental Art films.
As part of a collaboration, this year’s Short and Super Short Film award winners will be given a trophy and a certificate along with ShortTV Distribution deal offers (non Exclusive)* and ShortTv US Broadcast offers (non Exclusive)*.
(NOTE: Must be narrative live action short or animated short to qualify)
It’s not too late to submit! The submission deadlines for the upcoming 2022 festival are as follows:
Regular Deadline: 30 Nov, 2021
Late Deadline: 15 Jan, 2022
Extended Deadline: 15 Feb, 2022
Please note that the only difference in the submission deadlines are the fees. The submission process and consideration by the Programming Committee are not affected by the date you submit your film as long as it is submitted by our final deadline - your chances are equal regardless of the day your film makes it to us, as long as it is sent by the final deadline.
The NYC Independent Film Festival provides a showcase for the best independent cinema, from NYC and around the world, to the public and entertainment industry. The weeklong celebration screens the best indie films, offers educational panels and presentations helmed by industry professionals, and holds live performances. It is our mission to give low budget and emerging, yet overlooked filmmakers the opportunity to bring their talent to culturally enrich the NYC community.
Submit your film for the upcoming 2022 NYC Independent Film Festival here.
For more details regarding submission and general festival information, check out the festival on FilmFreeway and WFCN.
Dennis Cieri
NYC Independent Film Festival
email us here