Salsa Kings Now Offering Crowd Animation for Team Building Activities

One of Miami's leading Latin dance studios has expanded with a unique offering.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Miami-based dance studio Salsa Kings today announced that it is now offering Crowd Animation for team building activities.

Andres Fernandez, owner and company spokesperson for Salsa Kings, explained that the objective of the Crowd Animation for team building activities is engagement.

“Dancers build energy via improved dancing or dance instruction to get everyone moving and smiling,” Fernandez revealed before adding, “Our Crowd Animation empowers you to bring life before or during a party to get people out of their chairs and onto the dance floor. This is aa awesome addition to your team building activities.”

The price is $400 per couple per hour; $300 for 30 minutes.

Salsa Kings was established in 1998. All dance instructors are certified by the World Salsa Federation and are World Champions in the Salsa and Bachata Cabaret divisions. The company has worked with world-renowned artists such as Pitbull, Willy Chirino, La India, Oscar de Leon, Jose Alberto "El Canario," and more.

As it relates to team building, research indicates that whether in-person or remote, team collaboration is essential to business success. Seamless teamwork can boost productivity, improve reporting, accelerate growth, and boost retention.

In fact, 97 percent of both employees and executive members believe that teamwork affects the outcome of a project. And a whopping 54 percent have said a strong sense of community kept them at the same company.

In addition to offering Crowd animation for team building activities, Salsa Kings is also gaining popularity on one of the world's hottest social media platforms. The company has more than 20K followers on TikTok. Those interested in Latin dance styles can follow the company @salsakings on TikTok.

For more information, please visit https://salsakings.com/podcast/ and https://salsakings.com/blog.

About Salsa Kings

Salsa Kings' mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

