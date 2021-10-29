Collins Vision Partners with Captains For Clean Water for its Annual Fundraiser Gala
Dr. Collins Serves as Gala Chair
Dr. Michael Collins continues his incredible community leadership and support of water quality as the chair of this year’s Restore Gala. Captains For Clean Water and Southwest Florida are blessed!”FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collins Vision is committed to serving the communities of Southwest Florida in a variety of meaningful ways. When Collins Vision founder, Dr. Michael J. Collins, says that giving back is a core value at Collins Vision, he means it, as evidenced by his most recent undertaking.
— Christin Collins, CFCW Director of Development
Dr. Collins, an avid fisherman, is a longtime board member for Captains For Clean Water, a grassroots 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that fights to restore and protect the water resources of Southwest Florida. And this year, Dr. Collins stepped up to serve as the event chair for the organization’s annual fundraiser, the 2021 Restore Gala. This yearly event brings together the area’s most passionate supporters and clean water advocates for a celebration of progress made to protect the area’s treasured natural resources.
This sold-out event will be held on Friday, November 5, at the historic Edison & Ford Winter Estates on the Caloosahatchee River. Waitlist here.
“Dr. Michael Collins continues his incredible community leadership and support of water quality as the chair of this year’s Restore Gala. Not only is he an exceptional doctor, he is a passionate community advocate who educates himself on the issues, the resolve and shares this information with all he connects with. Captains For Clean Water, and Southwest Florida, are blessed that Dr. Collins and his family call Lee County home.”
Christin Collins, CFCW Director of Development
With the help of Collins Vision, Captains for Clean Water uses education, awareness and advocacy to help restore and protect the water resources of Southwest Florida. You’re invited to join the fight and help protect the area’s waterways for future generations.
Tammy Hinojos
+1 817-597-0709
email us here
Miller Public Relations