Mineral Interest Acquisition Opportunity in the DJ, Appalachian, Powder River, and Anadarko Basins
Mineral Interest Assets and Associated Development Rights in the DJ, Appalachian, Powder River, and Anadarko Basins of CO, OH, PA, WV, WY, & OK for Sale.DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eagle River Energy Advisors, LLC ("Eagle River") has been exclusively retained by affiliates of Blackriver, LLC ("Seller") to divest certain mineral interest assets and associated development rights in the DJ, Appalachian, and Anadarko Basins of CO, OH, PA, WV, WY, and OK.
The assets provide the opportunity to acquire a diversified revenue stream with varying well vintage and locations spread across multiple Basins and Basin-leading operators. The assets are producing approximately 230 net BOEPD (60% gas) from multiple formations, and annualized cash flow is anticipated to be about $2.33 MM from the PDP wells. There is additional near-term upside in this package with over 30 DUCs, 250 Permitted locations, and over 50 shut-ins; as well as 1,000+ identified undeveloped locations.
Blackriver, LLC (together with its associated affiliates and subsidiaries) is a vertically integrated oil and gas mineral property investment and management platform focused on the acquisition and management of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Blackriver leverages proprietary platforms, data, and processes to uncover and capture new opportunities. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.
Bids for the opportunity with Blackriver, LLC referenced in this press release are due December 15th, 2021.
About Eagle River Energy Advisors
Eagle River is an industry leading A&D advisory firm focused exclusively on the North American oil and gas sector. We specialize in middle market transactions ranging from $5MM – $300MM. Based in Denver, Eagle River has a team of industry professionals with diverse backgrounds in finance, land, business development, engineering, and geology.
