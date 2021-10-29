Life Elements Introduces Sustainable Eco Smart® Packaging To It’s Successful Beauty, Bath, And Skin-Care Product Lines.
We couldn’t be happier to work with Eco Smart® in support of our mission to create products that are good for you and the planet.”ATASCADERO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Elements introduces highly sustainable Eco Smart® packaging to its successful beauty, bath, and skin-care product lines as part of the company’s continued mission to find the most sustainable options in sourcing its clean ingredients and packaging. Since Life Element’s inception, it has eliminated 85% of plastic from its collections, hugely reducing its carbon footprint. Eco-conscious efforts include the creation of Life Elements Refillable program, the use of compostable stand up bags, and now, the significant switch to Eco Smart® vessels.
Eco Smart® plastic containers are manufactured in the U.S. with an organic additive that helps plastic begin to break down in mere days after being added to biologically active landfills. Eco Smart® plastic can fully decompose within 10-15 years, which isn't perfect, but isn't "forever." The Eco Smart® packaging will be noticeable in Life Elements efficacious Skin-Care Collection including the Everyday Skin Repair Stick, and the Healing Honey Stick as well as the Ache + Pain Relief Stick from its Pain Management line. The new “tubes” for these salves are bigger than previous packaging, so consumers will get 25% more product (and CBD) for the exact same price.
Martha Van Inwegen, CEO and founder of Life Elements is excited to further embrace forward-thinking alternatives in a move towards zero waste production. She says proudly, “It will not cost more to make Mama Earth proud as we strive to hand-craft nature-based self-care products that provide more pain relief for the same price. We couldn’t be happier to work with Eco Smart® in support of our mission to create products that are good for you and the planet.”
About Life Elements
Established in 2006, Life Elements has professionally curated, formulated, and manufactured an award-winning collection of artisan, hand-crafted body, bath, and skin-care solutions that connect us with our overall mission to impact sustainability, community, and humanity. Featured in prominent media outlets including Forbes, Newsweek, Marie Claire, Refinery 29, Well + Good, and Men’s Health, Life Elements has a distinguished reputation for delivering the cleanest and most efficacious nature-based ingredients, sourced ethically and sustainably, to promote overall health and wellness. Inspired by the heritage and traditions of ancient alchemists and medicinal healers, Life Elements was founded in Atascadero, California, and is a minority and woman-owned business, homegrown in the United States. www.lifeelements.com
