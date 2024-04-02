Life Elements, Popular Bath, Body, and Skincare Brand, Launches Loyalty Rewards Program
As a small business, it is imperative that we listen to our customers...”ATASCADERO, CA, US, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Elements has launched a new rewards program targeted at its loyal community and customers. This new program allows the award-winning brand to further engage regular customers in experiencing their handcrafted bath, body, and skincare products including their recently released Hydrating Face Cream. Made with sustainably sourced, natural, ingredients, Life Elements bath, shower, skincare, face-care and pain management collections embrace clean beauty ethos. According to Martha Van Inwegen, President and Founder of Life Elements, “As a small business, it is imperative that we listen to our customers and provide them with the best possible products in the market. A loyal customer is worth so much more than just their purchase...happy customers appreciate our customer service and our products. That age-old story is so true because they tell two friends, and those new friends, tell their friends and so on! All that benefits our company with long-term sustainability supported by a loyal customer base.”
Launching a brand loyalty program is a strategic move aimed at cultivating lasting relationships with customers while enhancing brand affinity. This initiative has involved meticulous planning to design a program that is robust, simple, and resonates with Life Elements’ target audience's preferences and behaviors to incent sales. The Life Elements Rewards program offers, rewards, incentives and exclusive perks to loyal patrons, discounts on repeat purchases and fostering a sense of belonging. Implementation involves clear communication to customers, highlighting the benefits and mechanics of the program through various channels such as email, social media, and in-store signage.
How it Works:
• Go To Life Elements: https://lifeelements.com/pages/rewards
• Log In and check email for login link
• Find more ways to earn by clicking “Earn Points”
• Redeem points for Rewards to use on future orders
About Life Elements
Established in 2006, Life Elements has professionally curated, formulated, and manufactured an award-winning collection of artisan, hand-crafted body, bath, and skin-care solutions that connect us with our overall mission to impact sustainability, community, and humanity. Featured in prominent media outlets including Forbes, Newsweek, Marie Claire, Refinery 29, Well + Good, and Men’s Health, Life Elements has a distinguished reputation for delivering the cleanest and most efficacious nature-based ingredients, sourced ethically and sustainably, to promote overall health and wellness. Inspired by the heritage and traditions of ancient alchemists and medicinal healers, Life Elements was founded in Atascadero, California, and is a minority and woman-owned business, homegrown in the United States. Life Elements is also a founding member of Farmstead Ed and the SLO County Farm Trail, a group of like-minded agricultural partners that promote responsible consumption and purposed conservation. In October of 2022, Life Elements obtained a Cosmetic Manufacturing / Industrial Hemp Registration (#117456) under California Department of Public Health, Food and Drug Branch (FDB), AB45 rules and regulations. www.lifeelements.com
