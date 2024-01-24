Life Elements Drops Limited Release Valentine’s Day CBD Bath Bomb
Life Elements best-selling, heart-shaped CBD Bath Bomb, is back in limited release to celebrate Valentine’s Day.ATASCADERO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Elements best-selling, heart-shaped CBD Bath Bomb, is back in limited release to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Life Elements is also offering a Pre-Sale incentive that is sure to bring the love.
Designed to drop, fizz, and fill the tub with love, this blissful bath bomb is the perfect self-care gift for a sensual solo soak or pampering with a partner. Handcrafted, individually dosed with 300 mg of water-soluble CBD combined with calendula, goldenseal, and ylang-ylang for a soothing and relaxed experience with a hint of black pepper to spice things up. Topped with pink Himalayan Sea Salt and botanical flower petals, this beautiful treat makes a great Valentine’s gift.
• Place an order for Life Elements Valentine’s CBD Bath Bomb by January 31, 2024 to ensure shipping on or before February 1st, 2024 and SAVE 15%.
• All Pre-Sale orders will retail at $24.
• After February 1, 2024, each limited release Valentine’s CBD Bath Bomb will retail at $28.
Life Element’s Valentine’s CBD Bath Bomb will only be available until the big day, February 14, 2024, so purchase NOW while supplies last @ LifeElements.com/LOVEBOMB
For further information or to receive verified media samples, contact our team at hello@lifeelements.com or phone 805-460-4102.
About Life Elements
Established in 2006, Life Elements has professionally curated, formulated, and manufactured an award-winning collection of artisan, hand-crafted body, bath, and skin-care solutions that connect us with our overall mission to impact sustainability, community, and humanity. Featured in prominent media outlets including Forbes, Newsweek, Marie Claire, Refinery 29, Well + Good, and Men’s Health, Life Elements has a distinguished reputation for delivering the cleanest and most efficacious nature-based ingredients, sourced ethically and sustainably, to promote overall health and wellness. Inspired by the heritage and traditions of ancient alchemists and medicinal healers, Life Elements was founded in Atascadero, California, and is a minority and woman-owned business, homegrown in the United States. Life Elements is also a founding member of Farmstead Ed and the SLO County Farm Trail, a group of like-minded agricultural partners that promote responsible consumption and purposed conservation. In October of 2022, Life Elements obtained a Cosmetic Manufacturing / Industrial Hemp Registration (#117456) under California Department of Public Health, Food and Drug Branch (FDB), AB45 rules and regulations. www.lifeelements.com
