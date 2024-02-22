Life Elements Drops New Product Size To Meet Demand For Fan-Favorite Hydrating Face Cream
Life Elements has dropped a 2oz sized edition to complement its popular Hydrating Face Cream 5.7 oz jar.
This cream is nongreasy, sinks immediately into your skin, and the visual improvement lasts all day. I’m in love with this product! Thank you Life Elements.”ATASCADERO, CALIFORNIA, US, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Elements has dropped a 2oz sized edition to complement its popular Hydrating Face Cream 5.7 oz jar. To meet high customer demand for an accessibly priced entry point into the line as well as a smaller version that fits easily into most cosmetic cases, the new 2oz size is already a valuable winner. As part of a healthy daily skincare regimen, any size of Life Elements Hydrating Face Cream is a welcome addition to one’s beauty arsenal.
— Life Elements Customer Review
“This cream is nongreasy, sinks immediately into your skin, and the visual improvement lasts all day. I’m in love with this product! Thank you Life Elements.” – Life Elements Product Review
Naturally powerful and effective, the Hydrating Face Cream has been flying off shelves as one of the hottest selling items in Life Elements best-selling Face Care Collection It absorbs quickly and moisturizes to reduce fine lines and smooth skin appearance. The product’s unique formulation effectively hydrates skin with ingredients including Lupin, Dragon’s Blood, and Aloe Vera for optimum penetration at the cellular level. The inclusion of Frankincense, with its anti-inflammatory properties, adds an overall light calming scent.
Known for its clean and creamy texture, Life Elements Hydrating Face Cream is not heavy, sticky or oily when applied. And when it comes to skincare products, size does matter. Too much or too little of a good thing can be ineffective depending on skin type. Life Elements Hydrating Face Cream has been shown to enhance ALL skin types with just a “dime-size” drop at the fingertips. The new 2oz product size does not compromise on Life Element’s high standards for quality as a little, truly, goes a long way.
Priced at $24, the Life Elements Hydrating Face Cream 2oz size offers the same value as those committed to purchasing the larger size 5.75 jar for $58. Both sizes may be purchased at www.lifeelements.com. For further information or to receive verified media samples, contact our team at hello@lifeelements.com or phone 805-460-4102.
About Life Elements
Established in 2006, Life Elements has professionally curated, formulated, and manufactured an award-winning collection of artisan, hand-crafted body, bath, and skin-care solutions that connect us with our overall mission to impact sustainability, community, and humanity. Featured in prominent media outlets including Forbes, Newsweek, Marie Claire, Refinery 29, Well + Good, and Men’s Health, Life Elements has a distinguished reputation for delivering the cleanest and most efficacious nature-based ingredients, sourced ethically and sustainably, to promote overall health and wellness. Inspired by the heritage and traditions of ancient alchemists and medicinal healers, Life Elements was founded in Atascadero, California, and is a minority and woman-owned business, homegrown in the United States. Life Elements is also a founding member of Farmstead Ed and the SLO County Farm Trail, a group of like-minded agricultural partners that promote responsible consumption and purposed conservation. In October of 2022, Life Elements obtained a Cosmetic Manufacturing / Industrial Hemp Registration (#117456) under California Department of Public Health, Food and Drug Branch (FDB), AB45 rules and regulations. www.lifeelements.com
Curt Van Inwegen
Life Elements
+1 760-464-1628
email us here