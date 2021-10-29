PSC Commission Conference/Other Hearings Set for November 2

Items scheduled for consideration can be found here. Public comment may be taken on any item noticed for public participation in person or by telephone. Any interested person wanting to participate by telephone should contact the PSC’s Office of General Counsel at 850-413-6199.

Following the Commission Conference, the PSC will consider Duke Energy Florida, LLC's (DEF) motion to approve a rate mitigation agreement. Any member of the public who wants to comment should be present at the start of the hearing.

The PSC will then hold its annual Cost Recovery Clause hearing to determine 2022 recovery charges for fuel and purchased power, environmental, conservation, and other costs for customers of Florida Power & Light Company, DEF, Tampa Electric Company, Gulf Power Company, and Florida Public Utilities Company.

The hearing will also determine 2022 purchased gas and natural gas conservation recovery charges for customers of Florida City Gas, Peoples Gas System, and Florida Public Utilities Company’s Indiantown Division, Fort Meade, and its Florida Division of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation.

In addition, November 3-4, are reserved to continue the hearing, if needed. The starting time of the next day’s session will be announced at the conclusion of each day.

The Commission Conference and hearings may be broadcast on the Florida Channel (check your local listing) and are available on the PSC’s website.

