DieselCare AS/Aquafighter® Announces Partnership with Northwest Pump for US Market

FEDERAL WAY, WA, USA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DieselCare AS announces distribution and logistics partnership with Northwest Pump for the US market. DieselCare AS is the developer and manufacturer of three unique new technologies for the fuel industry including: Aquafighter® Fuel Technology, the DieselCare Skimmer® and the DieselCare Chinook® Vent Filter. Northwest Pump (NWP) is a leading American petroleum equipment company headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NWP has been providing the best in petroleum equipment and fueling solutions since 1959 and has built a reputation for superior customer service within the industry.

"As we have established our partnership for the greater US market, working with Jim Moran and the team at Northwest Pump has been excellent. We look forward to growing together to make Aquafighter a standard solution for all accessible diesel tanks and create a new culture of higher fuel standards and significantly better tank maintenance." says Steve Schultz, of DieselCare AS/Aquafighter®.

The partnership between DieselCare AS and Northwest Pump is unique in the industry for a manufacturer and an equipment distributor, but Jim Moran from the NWP team explains, "The relationship that we have built through the covid delays made this partnership come together and the ability for NWP to create a network of sales reps within the US to serve customers across the country combined. Our ability to manage logistics nationwide really best serves the industry, the customers and the goals of DieselCare for North America."

"We are pleased to join Northwest Pump to bring Aquafighter, DieselCare Skimmer and our other valuable solutions to new markets in North America." Per Jahnsrud, CEO of DieselCare AS.

DieselCare AS/Aquafighter® & Northwest Pump have assigned Regional Sales Representatives to serve customers across the United States:

Wilson/Rogers & Associates (www.wilsonrogers.com): Representative for California, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

TR2 Corp. (www.tr2corp.com): Representative for New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia.

Mike Long & Associates (www.mlasales.com): Representative for Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.

P & G Marketing (www.pgmassociates.net): Representative for Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

M & N Petroleum Consultants (www.mnpec.com): Representative for Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma

