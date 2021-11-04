BRAZILIAN FOOTWEAR PRESENTS: “BEST OF BRAZIL” ON JOOR PLATFORM

Brazilian Brands on JOOR

NOVO HAMBURGO, RS, BRAZIL, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the success of selling on JOOR, Brazilian Footwear has decided to increase its offering by launching “The Best of Brazil.” By adding Brazilian fashion brands to join the footwear brands on the platform, the intention is to provide buyers with a full perspective of the fashion industry in Brazil and give them access to a diverse number of brands in one place.

Running until November 22nd, the participating brands include: Adriana Degreas, Agua de Coco, Anatomic Shoes, Bibi Shoes, Guria Beachwear, Julia Golldenzon, Lenny Niemeyer, Melissa, Opananken Antistress, Paula Torres, Pegada, Usaflex, Via Uno and Vozsi.

By integrating virtual showrooms into the online trade show experience, brands and retailers can discover, collaborate and transact from anywhere in the world. Brazilian Footwear has had great success by its participation on JOOR Passport, a virtual platform that connects over 12,500 brands with 300,000 retailers across 144 countries. The platform puts the entire buying process online to make wholesale smoother and smarter for both brands and retailers. It uniquely unlocks data between transacting parties, creating a single collaborative ecosystem so partners can easily access the vital metrics that drive their business in real-time.

"Brazilian footwear has been catching U.S. buyers’ attention and through JOOR, we managed to reach markets that were not in our portfolio before,” says Abicalçados’ Trade Promotion Analyst Ruísa Scheffel. “The digitalization of the buying process was accelerated during the past few years and now, even with in-person events happening again, we understand that digital buys will widen and facilitate business. Furthermore, digital platforms allow us to reach clients through different formats.”

To visit “The Best of Brazil” go to https://www.jooraccess.com/r/passport/brazilian-footwear-sep-2021

About Brazilian Footwear:

Brazilian Footwear is an exports promotion program developed by Abicalçados in partnership with Apex-Brasil. This program aims to increase the exports of Brazilian Footwear brands through development, trade promotion and image actions focusing on the international market. Learn more: www.brazilianfootwear.com.br | www.abicalcados.com.br/brazilianfootwear.

About Apex-Brasil:

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investments to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. To reach these objectives, Apex-Brasil carries out diverse trade promotion actions that aim to promote exports and to value Brazilian products and services abroad, such as prospective and trade missions, business networking meetings, support for the participation of Brazilian companies in important international fairs, and visits from foreign buyers and opinion formers to get to know the Brazilian manufacturing structure, among other business platforms that also aim to strengthen the Brazil brand. Learn more: www.apexbrasil.com.br.