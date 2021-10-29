Commercial Radars Market Is Driven By The Increasing Demand For Drone Detection Systems

Commercial Radars Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Commercial Radars Global Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Commercial Radars Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for drone detection systems (DDS) at airports is expected to drive the growth of the commercial radars market. Drones are dangerous for aircrafts as they pose hazardous risks such as physical collision, and radio frequency interference which could lead to losing control over plane resulting in a crash. The cancellation, diversions and delaying of flights due to drones near airports pose a huge financial impact. In December 2018, due to multiple sightings of drones, within 30 hours, around 1000 flights were cancelled and delayed at Gatwick Airport. In 2020, Heathrow International Airport in the UK installed the AARTOS DDS which use the Aaronia’s latest 3D model for the complete airport area (including buildings, bridges, towers, etc.). ASEAN international airports are also utilizing drone detection system. Thus, the ever-increasing risks posed by drones to the aviation industry is increasing the demand for drone detection system which is expected to boost the market growth.

The global commercial radars market size is expected to grow from $9.00 billion in 2020 to $9.44 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $11.26 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.5%.

Technological advancements and innovations in surface movement and air surveillance radars are major opportunities for the commercial radars market in the aerospace sector. Improved safety is provided by surface movement radars as they monitor the movement of aircraft and vehicles, provide advice and assistance for the safe and efficient movement of aircraft and vehicles on the maneuvering area. In 2019, Terma introduced an enhanced surface movement radar (eSMR) with features that detect and classify various moving targets such as birds within and above the aerodrome maneuvering area. In December 2019, ENAIRE installed a new air surveillance radar which is equipped with digital receivers, Mode S technology, and automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS–B) redundant station, that provides information on aircraft altitude, air traffic, system malfunctioning in an aircraft, and other parameters in adverse weather conditions as well thereby making it easier to locate traffic within the range and enhancing safety. Thus, technological advancements and innovations in surface movement and air surveillance radars that keep track of vehicular traffic, human movement are major opportunities for the commercial radars market.

Major players covered in the global commercial radars industry are TERMA, Hensoldt Inc., Detect Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, NEC Corporation, Thales Group, Indra Sistemas SA, Easat Radar Systems Limited, Leonardo SpA, Honeywell International Inc, GEM elettronica, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd, FLIR Systems.

TBRC’s global commercial radars market report is segmented by type into commercial aircraft radars, commercial helicopters radars, business jets radars, UAV radars, by technology into quantum radar, conventional radar, software defined radar (SDR), by dimension into 2D, 3D, 4D, by application into surveillance radars, surface movement radars, precision approach radars, weather radars, others.

Commercial Radars Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Commercial Aircraft Radars, Commercial Helicopters Radars, Business Jets Radars, UAV Radars), By Technology (Quantum Radar, Conventional Radar, Software Defined Radar (SDR)), By Dimension (2D, 3D, 4D), By Application (Surveillance Radars, Surface Movement Radars, Precision Approach Radars, Weather Radars), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides commercial radars market overview, forecast commercial radars market size and growth for the whole market, commercial radars market segments, and geographies, commercial radars market trends, commercial radars market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

