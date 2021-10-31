Global Gas Chromatography Market 2021-26: Industry Size, Share, Growth and Forecast

Gas Chromatography Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Gas Chromatography Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market to grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2021-2026.

Gas chromatography (GC) stands for an analytical technique that is utilized for the separation and identification of compounds from chemical mixtures. It involves the use of thermal conductivity detectors (TCDs) and flame ionization detectors (FIDs) for the detection of trace components. The volatile gaseous compounds (VOC) are carried by inert gases, including helium, argon, hydrogen, nitrogen, etc., across the sample injector, flow controller, chromatography column, and detector for data acquisition and analysis. Gas chromatography is considered a more cost-effective and reliable alternative to the traditional micro-extraction and electrophoresis separation techniques.

Gas Chromatography Market Trends:

The expanding pharmaceutical industry is primarily driving the global gas chromatography market. It is widely utilized for the separation of compounds from complex mixtures and for drug discovery. Furthermore, the rising adoption of GC across numerous sectors, including oil and gas, food and beverage, biotechnology, medical and cosmetic, etc., is also propelling the market growth. It is used in the bio-analysis of urine and blood to detect the presence of narcotics, alcohols, barbiturates, etc. Apart from this, the introduction of advanced temperature-programmed chip-based GC systems and novel phases with nanoparticles, ionic liquids, and co-polymers is further catalyzing the product demand. Additionally, various research and development (R&D) activities and continuous upgradation of the healthcare infrastructures will propel the gas chromatography market over the forecasted period.

Gas Chromatography Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Chromatotec, Merck KgaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Phenomenex Inc. (Danaher Corporation), Restek Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., W. R. Grace and Company and Waters Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Product:

• Accessories and Consumables

o Columns and Accessories

o Fittings and Tubing

o Auto-sampler Accessories

o Flow Management and Pressure Regulator Accessories

o Others

• Instruments

o Systems

o Auto-samplers

o Fraction Collectors

o Detectors

o Columns and Accessories

 Flame Ionization Detectors (FID)

 Thermal Conductivity Detectors (TCD)

 Mass Spectrometry Detectors

 Others

• Reagents

o Analytical Gas Chromatography Reagents

o Bioprocess Gas Chromatography Reagents

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Pharmaceutical

• Oil and Gas

• Food and Beverage

• Agriculture

• Environmental Biotechnology

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Others

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Others

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Others

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

