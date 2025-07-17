Australia Vegetable Oil Market 2025-2033: Growth, Trends & Insights

Australia vegetable oil market size reached 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟕.𝟖𝟓 Billion in 2024, is projected to reach 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟐.𝟓𝟎 Billion by 2033, CAGR 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟕𝟔% 25–33.

AUSTRALIA, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑,” is offering a comprehensive analysis of the Australia vegetable oil market’s robust expansion. This report includes competitor and regional analysis, as well as a detailed breakdown of industry segments. The Australia vegetable oil market size reached 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟕.𝟖𝟓 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 in 2024. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟐.𝟓𝟎 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟕𝟔% during 2025–2033.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫: 2024𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬: 2025–2033𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬: 2019–2024𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒: USD 7.85 Billion𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑: USD 12.50 Billion𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑: 4.76%𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰More people are buying oils that are good for the heart and have clean labels because they want less saturated fat and more omega fatty acids. Oils like canola, olive, sunflower, and avocado are becoming more popular because they help heart health and fit with today's food trends. Growing oilseed crops at home and having systems in place to refine and export oils are helping keep supplies steady and make it easier to sell oils abroad. These oils are also being used more in areas like making biodiesel, making Australia beauty products , and feeding animals, which is helping the market grow. Supermarkets and stores that sell special products are putting more space on shelves for higher-quality, organic, and spray-free vegetable oils, showing that customer tastes are changing.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/australia-vegetable-oil-market/requestsample 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭● The market is changing, with more people and companies choosing cold-pressed and unprocessed oils because they are natural and less processed.● Diets like Mediterranean and plant-based are helping to create new products and increase interest in different types of oils.● Health campaigns and nutrition experts are teaching people about the benefits of healthier oils, which supports long-term health trends.● Food makers are updating their products to use less saturated fat and switch to vegetable oils as a healthier option instead of animal fats.● Using sustainable and renewable energy in factories is helping the industry reduce its carbon footprint.𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭● More people are choosing products that are healthy and made with simple, natural ingredients.● More farmers are growing oilseeds at home, especially canola, which helps ensure a steady supply.● There is growing need for these crops in industries like Australia food processing , making biofuel, and creating beauty products.● New technologies are improving how these crops are processed and how they are grown.● Good trade deals and strict safety rules are helping countries compete better in global markets.𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 & 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭● Producers are investing in solar-powered facilities and renewable energy partnerships to enhance sustainability.● The market is seeing increased adoption of non-GMO and organic certifications to meet premium segment demand.● Oilseed crop diversification, including sunflower and safflower, is improving raw material flexibility.● Government-backed research is driving improvements in yield stability and sustainable cultivation.● Export markets, especially in Japan and the EU, are valuing Australian canola for its quality and traceability.𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬● Expansion of plant-based and vegan product lines is creating new demand for specialty oils.● Growth in the biofuels sector is opening additional industrial applications for vegetable oils.● Export opportunities are increasing as Australia maintains high quality and compliance standards.● Collaboration with retailers and food service providers is supporting the launch of value-added oil products.● The shift toward eco-friendly packaging and production is attracting environmentally conscious consumers.𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬● Price volatility due to fluctuations in raw material costs and global market dynamics.● Ensuring consistent quality and traceability across diverse supply chains.● Addressing health concerns related to certain oils, such as palm and soybean, through sustainable sourcing and transparent labeling.● Navigating regulatory changes and compliance requirements in domestic and export markets.● Competition from alternative fats and oils in both food and industrial applications.𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬● Market participants are leveraging data analytics to track consumption trends and optimize supply chains.● Investments in branding and product differentiation are strengthening market positioning.● The adoption of vertically integrated oilseed-to-oil systems is enhancing resilience and profitability.● Strategic partnerships with renewable energy providers are supporting decarbonization goals.● The competitive landscape is evolving with a focus on quality, sustainability, and innovation.𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐁𝐲 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:● Palm Oil● Soybean Oil● Sunflower Oil● Canola Oil● Coconut Oil● Palm Kernel Oil𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:● Food Industry● Biofuels● Others𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:● Australia Capital Territory & New South Wales● Victoria & Tasmania● Queensland● Northern Territory & Southern Australia● Western Australia𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 & 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬● In November 2024, Riverina Oils began operating its Bomen, NSW facility with solar power, producing over 80,000 tons of refined vegetable oil annually in partnership with Flow Power.● Between January and September 2023, Australia imported over 90,000 tons of vegetable oil, with Argentina and Malaysia as leading suppliers.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂 & 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬: https://www.imarcgroup.com/australia-vegetable-oil-market 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬● Leading domestic and international oilseed processors and refiners● Major supermarket and specialty retail chains● Export-oriented agribusinesses● Companies specializing in biodiesel and industrial oil applications𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭1. Market Performance (2019–2024)2. Market Outlook (2025–2033)3. COVID-19 Impact on the Market4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis5. Strategic Recommendations6. Historical, Current and Future Market Trends7. Market Drivers and Success Factors8. SWOT Analysis9. Structure of the Market10. Value Chain Analysis11. Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞: 𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐰𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞:🔍 𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬: 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭Q1: What is driving the growth of the vegetable oil market in Australia?A: Consumer demand for heart-healthy, clean-label oils and expanding industrial applications are key drivers.Q2: Which oil types are most popular in the Australian market?A: Canola, olive, sunflower, and avocado oils are increasingly favored for their health benefits and versatility.Q3: How is sustainability influencing the market?A: Producers are adopting renewable energy, non-GMO certifications, and eco-friendly practices to meet consumer and regulatory expectations.Q4: What challenges does the industry face?A: Price volatility, quality assurance, and regulatory compliance are ongoing challenges.Q5: What opportunities exist for new entrants?A: Growth in plant-based foods, biofuels, and export markets presents significant opportunities for innovation and expansion. IMARC Group is a leading market research company that provides management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. Our solutions include comprehensive market intelligence, custom consulting, and actionable insights to help organizations make informed decisions and achieve sustainable growth.

