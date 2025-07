Australia Vegetable Oil Market 2025-2033: Growth, Trends & Insights

Australia vegetable oil market size reached ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Ÿ•.๐Ÿ–๐Ÿ“ Billion in 2024, is projected to reach ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ.๐Ÿ“๐ŸŽ Billion by 2033, CAGR ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ’.๐Ÿ•๐Ÿ”% 25โ€“33.

AUSTRALIA, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled โ€œ๐€๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฅ๐ข๐š ๐•๐ž๐ ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐Ž๐ข๐ฅ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž, ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก, ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ“โ€“๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ‘,โ€ is offering a comprehensive analysis of the Australia vegetable oil marketโ€™s robust expansion. This report includes competitor and regional analysis, as well as a detailed breakdown of industry segments. The Australia vegetable oil market size reached ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Ÿ•.๐Ÿ–๐Ÿ“ ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง in 2024. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ.๐Ÿ“๐ŸŽ ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (๐‚๐€๐†๐‘) ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ’.๐Ÿ•๐Ÿ”% during 2025โ€“2033.๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐˜๐ž๐š๐ซ: 2024๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐˜๐ž๐š๐ซ๐ฌ: 2025โ€“2033๐‡๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐˜๐ž๐š๐ซ๐ฌ: 2019โ€“2024๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’: USD 7.85 Billion๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ‘: USD 12.50 Billion๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐‘๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ“โ€“๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ‘: 4.76%๐€๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฅ๐ข๐š ๐•๐ž๐ ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐Ž๐ข๐ฅ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐMore people are buying oils that are good for the heart and have clean labels because they want less saturated fat and more omega fatty acids. Oils like canola, olive, sunflower, and avocado are becoming more popular because they help heart health and fit with today's food trends. Growing oilseed crops at home and having systems in place to refine and export oils are helping keep supplies steady and make it easier to sell oils abroad. These oils are also being used more in areas like making biodiesel, making Australia beauty products , and feeding animals, which is helping the market grow. Supermarkets and stores that sell special products are putting more space on shelves for higher-quality, organic, and spray-free vegetable oils, showing that customer tastes are changing.๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/australia-vegetable-oil-market/requestsample ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐€๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฅ๐ข๐š ๐•๐ž๐ ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐Ž๐ข๐ฅ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญโ— The market is changing, with more people and companies choosing cold-pressed and unprocessed oils because they are natural and less processed.โ— Diets like Mediterranean and plant-based are helping to create new products and increase interest in different types of oils.โ— Health campaigns and nutrition experts are teaching people about the benefits of healthier oils, which supports long-term health trends.โ— Food makers are updating their products to use less saturated fat and switch to vegetable oils as a healthier option instead of animal fats.โ— Using sustainable and renewable energy in factories is helping the industry reduce its carbon footprint.๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐€๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฅ๐ข๐š ๐•๐ž๐ ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐Ž๐ข๐ฅ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญโ— More people are choosing products that are healthy and made with simple, natural ingredients.โ— More farmers are growing oilseeds at home, especially canola, which helps ensure a steady supply.โ— There is growing need for these crops in industries like Australia food processing , making biofuel, and creating beauty products.โ— New technologies are improving how these crops are processed and how they are grown.โ— Good trade deals and strict safety rules are helping countries compete better in global markets.๐ˆ๐ง๐ง๐จ๐ฏ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง & ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐€๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฅ๐ข๐š ๐•๐ž๐ ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐Ž๐ข๐ฅ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญโ— Producers are investing in solar-powered facilities and renewable energy partnerships to enhance sustainability.โ— The market is seeing increased adoption of non-GMO and organic certifications to meet premium segment demand.โ— Oilseed crop diversification, including sunflower and safflower, is improving raw material flexibility.โ— Government-backed research is driving improvements in yield stability and sustainable cultivation.โ— Export markets, especially in Japan and the EU, are valuing Australian canola for its quality and traceability.๐€๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฅ๐ข๐š ๐•๐ž๐ ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐Ž๐ข๐ฅ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌโ— Expansion of plant-based and vegan product lines is creating new demand for specialty oils.โ— Growth in the biofuels sector is opening additional industrial applications for vegetable oils.โ— Export opportunities are increasing as Australia maintains high quality and compliance standards.โ— Collaboration with retailers and food service providers is supporting the launch of value-added oil products.โ— The shift toward eco-friendly packaging and production is attracting environmentally conscious consumers.๐€๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฅ๐ข๐š ๐•๐ž๐ ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐Ž๐ข๐ฅ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ž๐ง๐ ๐ž๐ฌโ— Price volatility due to fluctuations in raw material costs and global market dynamics.โ— Ensuring consistent quality and traceability across diverse supply chains.โ— Addressing health concerns related to certain oils, such as palm and soybean, through sustainable sourcing and transparent labeling.โ— Navigating regulatory changes and compliance requirements in domestic and export markets.โ— Competition from alternative fats and oils in both food and industrial applications.๐€๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฅ๐ข๐š ๐•๐ž๐ ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐Ž๐ข๐ฅ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌโ— Market participants are leveraging data analytics to track consumption trends and optimize supply chains.โ— Investments in branding and product differentiation are strengthening market positioning.โ— The adoption of vertically integrated oilseed-to-oil systems is enhancing resilience and profitability.โ— Strategic partnerships with renewable energy providers are supporting decarbonization goals.โ— The competitive landscape is evolving with a focus on quality, sustainability, and innovation.๐€๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฅ๐ข๐š ๐•๐ž๐ ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐Ž๐ข๐ฅ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐๐ฒ ๐Ž๐ข๐ฅ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:โ— Palm Oilโ— Soybean Oilโ— Sunflower Oilโ— Canola Oilโ— Coconut Oilโ— Palm Kernel Oil๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:โ— Food Industryโ— Biofuelsโ— Others๐๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง:โ— Australia Capital Territory & New South Walesโ— Victoria & Tasmaniaโ— Queenslandโ— Northern Territory & Southern Australiaโ— Western Australia๐€๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฅ๐ข๐š ๐•๐ž๐ ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐Ž๐ข๐ฅ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ž๐ฐ๐ฌ & ๐‘๐ž๐œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌโ— In November 2024, Riverina Oils began operating its Bomen, NSW facility with solar power, producing over 80,000 tons of refined vegetable oil annually in partnership with Flow Power.โ— Between January and September 2023, Australia imported over 90,000 tons of vegetable oil, with Argentina and Malaysia as leading suppliers.๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ฌ๐ž ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐“๐Ž๐‚ & ๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ ๐ข๐ ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/australia-vegetable-oil-market ๐€๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฅ๐ข๐š ๐•๐ž๐ ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐Ž๐ข๐ฅ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌโ— Leading domestic and international oilseed processors and refinersโ— Major supermarket and specialty retail chainsโ— Export-oriented agribusinessesโ— Companies specializing in biodiesel and industrial oil applications๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ1. Market Performance (2019โ€“2024)2. Market Outlook (2025โ€“2033)3. COVID-19 Impact on the Market4. Porterโ€™s Five Forces Analysis5. Strategic Recommendations6. Historical, Current and Future Market Trends7. Market Drivers and Success Factors8. SWOT Analysis9. Structure of the Market10. Value Chain Analysis11. Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape๐๐จ๐ญ๐ž: ๐ˆ๐Ÿ ๐ฒ๐จ๐ฎ ๐ง๐ž๐ž๐ ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ ๐ข๐ง๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ง๐จ๐ญ ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ, ๐ฐ๐ž ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐ž ๐ข๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฒ๐จ๐ฎ ๐š๐ฌ ๐š ๐ฉ๐š๐ซ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ณ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง.๐€๐ฌ๐ค ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฒ๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ณ๐ž๐ ๐ฌ๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž:๐Ÿ” ๐ ๐€๐๐ฌ: ๐€๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฅ๐ข๐š ๐•๐ž๐ ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐Ž๐ข๐ฅ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญQ1: What is driving the growth of the vegetable oil market in Australia?A: Consumer demand for heart-healthy, clean-label oils and expanding industrial applications are key drivers.Q2: Which oil types are most popular in the Australian market?A: Canola, olive, sunflower, and avocado oils are increasingly favored for their health benefits and versatility.Q3: How is sustainability influencing the market?A: Producers are adopting renewable energy, non-GMO certifications, and eco-friendly practices to meet consumer and regulatory expectations.Q4: What challenges does the industry face?A: Price volatility, quality assurance, and regulatory compliance are ongoing challenges.Q5: What opportunities exist for new entrants?A: Growth in plant-based foods, biofuels, and export markets presents significant opportunities for innovation and expansion.๐Ž๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐›๐ฒ ๐ˆ๐Œ๐€๐‘๐‚ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ฉ:๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐”๐ฌIMARC Group is a leading market research company that provides management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. Our solutions include comprehensive market intelligence, custom consulting, and actionable insights to help organizations make informed decisions and achieve sustainable growth.๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐”๐ฌ134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USAEmail: sales@imarcgroup.comTel No: (D) +91 120 433 0800United States: +1-631-791-1145

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.