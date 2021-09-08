Sports Nutrition Market In India 2021-26, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Sports Nutrition Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the India Sports Nutrition Market Growth is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Sports nutrition is the practice of consuming nutrient-rich food products and maintaining a healthy diet. It primarily includes dietary supplements, sports drinks, protein powders, protein bars, etc. Active adults and sports enthusiasts incorporate sports nutrition in daily life with a specific plan to achieve different fitness goals, including improving body composition and gaining lean mass. It also aims to minimize the effects of injury, physical fatigue, delayed recovery, etc., and can influence an athlete’s performance.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
India Sports Nutrition Market Trends:
The increasing prevalence of fitness culture, along with the rising number of training centers and sports clubs, is primarily driving the India sports nutrition market. Furthermore, the growing participation in sports and athletic activities, particularly among the millennial population, is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing awareness towards the harmful impact of artificial ingredients present in conventional drinks and supplements is catalyzing the demand for natural and organic sports nutrition products in the country. Additionally, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged individuals to include healthier products in their diets and enhance their fitness levels, thereby bolstering the need for various health supplements. All of these above-mentioned factors are anticipated to drive the market for sports nutrition in India over the coming years.
India Sports Nutrition Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
Sports Food
Sports Drinks
Sports Supplements
Breakup by Raw Material:
Animal Derived
Plant-Based
Mixed
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Drug and Specialty Stores
Online
Others
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
