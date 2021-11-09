Ulatus Launches Professional Interpretation Services
The leading language solutions provider establishes an efficient and seamless communication channel for their clients to help them achieve their business goals.
Entering the professional interpretation market was only the next obvious step, and we’re looking forward to establishing ourselves with the same trust that Ulatus is known for”NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ulatus has launched Professional Interpretation Services to provide organizations and individuals with various interpretation services for coherent communication that helps them easily communicate their business goals, regardless of the language barriers.
— Shilpa Mittal, CEO, Ulatus
Having established a firm position in the language industry over the last 15 years, Ulatus has added to its team of qualified and experienced linguists and will now provide interpretation services in 50+ languages for pre-recorded media and live sessions. The translation brand currently employs over 2,000 linguists worldwide for its regular operations.
Ulatus will provide all popular types of interpretation services: On-Demand Interpretation that leverages cutting-edge technologies to provide uninterrupted services, 24/7; Remote Interpretation to ensure a smooth transition from the speaker to the translated language during virtual events; On-Site Interpretation where an interpreter will be present at the venue and provide in-person interpretation; and Custom Interpretation to devise a service as per the client’s specifications.
Shilpa Mittal, CEO, Ulatus said, “One of our core principles is to enable organizations to transcend regional boundaries. We’ve already had the capability to provide high-quality interpreters for some time now. Entering the professional interpretation market was only the next obvious step, and we’re looking forward to establishing ourselves with the same trust that Ulatus is known for.”
About Ulatus (www.ulatus.com)
Since its inception in 2005, Ulatus has become one of the world’s foremost language solutions providers. With Localize to Globalize as their motto, they endeavor to ‘go beyond’ mere language translation in supporting brands to build a strong local presence. Ulatus goes the extra mile to solve the problems clients face and has developed a host of innovative technology platforms to make all its operations smooth and highly efficient. Ulatus is among the 1% of translation companies in the world to be ISO 17100:2015 certified.
