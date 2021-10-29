Philotimo Group partners with AIM WA to deliver leadership and professional development training in Timor-Leste
Philotimo Group and AIM WA announce groundbreaking new collaboration to deliver leadership and professional development training courses in Timor-Leste.
Many large scale energy and construction projects are underway in Timor-Leste and these initiatives require skilled and experienced local people to fill roles during all life stages of the projects.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philotimo Group and the Australian Institute of Management Western Australia (AIM WA) have announced a groundbreaking new collaboration that will see the Philotimo Group working with AIM WA to deliver leadership and personal and professional development training courses in Timor-Leste.
— Themelina (Tammy) Kassiou, Chair, Philotimo Group
The training will be provided via a range of delivery models for Timor-Leste workers to assist in the process of capacity building for a growing volume of work associated with energy, oil and gas, and construction projects across the region.
Founded by Australian entrepreneur and industry stalwart, Themelina Kassiou, affectionately known as Tammy Kassiou, the Philotimo Group overarches several complementary businesses, providing leadership, expertise and services across the training and job placement sector to a broad range of industries. Two of these businesses, IMS and ISAT play key roles in supporting local content initiatives, skills development and furthering sustainable social, environmental, and economic development through partnerships with government and industry sectors.
AIM WA is a leading provider of fully customised training and development programs for Australia and the international market space. Programs include leadership, management, professional development and technical skills. AIM WA is highly respected for its international work in different industries and boasts experience working with some of the world’s most influential companies and leading multinational projects across Australia, Asia, and the Indo Pacific region. It has provided programs to organisations such as the Department of Education, Indonesia, the Royal Institute of Management, Bhutan, the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance, Sime Darby in Malaysia, BHP in Australia and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOK) from China.
“We are delighted to be partnering with AIM WA to deliver world leading management, leadership, and professional development programs across Timor-Leste,” Tammy Kassiou said.
“Many large scale projects are currently underway in Timor-Leste across the mining, oil and gas and construction sector, with many more slated for commencement from next year.
“These initiatives require skilled and experienced local people to fill important roles during all life stages of the projects. It is important that the people of Timor-Leste are technically equipped with the necessary skills and capabilities to contribute to the implementation and success of these projects.
“Our collaboration with AIM WA will assist us to ensure we bolster local capacity through world class training and development programs.”
“We are delighted to be partnering with the Philotimo Group. We look forward to assisting Ms Kassiou and her organisation to support the economic development of Timor-Leste through capacity building and human resource development,” AIM WA, head of international engagement, Maria Luisa Perez said today.
“We are committed to working with like-minded partners in our region to help promote successful, ethical, effective and professional business management and leadership into the future.
“Working together with the Philotimo Group, our programs will cover vital areas such as leadership, management, project management, risk management, train the trainer, facilitation skills, governance and strategic thinking and planning.”
According to Tammy Kassiou, the collaboration will commence immediately in order to start delivery of customisation of programs before the end of the year.
“Helping the people of Timor-Leste to secure fulfilling and life changing jobs is what we are passionate about and we are excited to be partnering with AIM WA to deliver training and development programs that will achieve this,” Ms Kassiou said.
About Philotimo Group
Philotimo Group overarches a number of complementary businesses, providing leadership, expertise and services across various sectors to a broad range of industries. Two of these businesses, IMS and ISAT play key roles in supporting local content initiatives, skills development and furthering sustainable social, environmental and economic development through partnerships with government and industry sectors. The group plays a critical role in delivering training and skilling and connecting and mobilising workers across multiple projects and work sites throughout Timor-Leste as well as many other countries.
About Themelina Kassiou
Tammy is an accomplished business leader with more than 20 years national and international experience in executive management and board directorships, operating her own businesses in Australia, Singapore, Philippines, Timor-Leste and Mozambique. She has an outstanding track record of success in business, with a core focus on providing education, skill development, work placement and business development solutions for clients.
Based in Timor-Leste, Tammy is an active leader in building IMS’ presence abroad. Partnering with local authorities in Timor-Leste, the government has sanctioned IMS as an authorised contracting partner to provide labour mobility services. As a member of the Jobcentral Global Alliance, Tammy incorporates a wide range of international training and employability solutions with her local products and services. She advocates for local content and is passionate about supporting local entrepreneurs and local people to receive the necessary support to acquire the skills to run a business or secure the right job.
https://philotimo.world
https://imsjobcentral.com
https://isat.tl/
ENDS
Tess Sanders Lazarus, Chief Publicist
Invigorate PR - Global PR for entrepreneurs and businesses
ipublicrelations.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook