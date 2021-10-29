Arrest Made in Unarmed Carjacking Offenses in the Fifth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announced an arrest has been made and an additional suspect is sought in reference to Unarmed Carjacking offenses that occurred on Tuesday, October 27, 2021, in the Fifth District.

Attempted Unarmed Carjacking

At approximately 5:00 pm, the suspect approached the victim, who inside of their vehicle, in the 600 block of K Street, Northeast. The suspects demanded the victim to get out of the vehicle. The victim complied. The suspect were unsuccessful in taking the vehicle and fled the scene.

Unarmed Carjacking

At approximately 5:40 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was inside of their vehicle, in the 700 block of L Street, Northeast. The suspects forced the victim out of their vehicle and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. Responding officers apprehended one of the suspects and recovered the victim’s vehicle.

On Tuesday, October 27, 2021, 31 year-old Demonte Bailey of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with two counts of Unarmed Carjacking.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.