Graduation of The First Executive Space Course of the International Space University in Tel Aviv, Israel
Local organising committee [left to right]: ISP and SSP alum Melody Korman, ISU BOT member Ofer Lapid, ESC alum Ran Livne
There was an interesting combination of technological and scientific sessions along with business focuses on the space economy.”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Space University (ISU) inaugural class of the Executive Space Course Tel Aviv #ISUESCTLV21 has just graduated its first cohort. Twenty-eight participants from Israel and beyond completed a course relating to all things space from global and Israeli experts! The faculty lead for this course is ISU BOT member Ofer Lapid and the organisers include ISP and SSP alum Melody Korman and ESC alum Ran Livne.
— Emma Vardimon, Director of Strategic Partnerships
Lectures were held with professional visits, combined with the amazing atmosphere of Tel Aviv. The executive course kicked off with excitement, laden with acquaintances working to remember faces with masks, but everyone immediately launched into the substantive issues confronting the global space industry.
According to Executive Scholar Emma Vardimon, Director of Strategic Partnerships:
“The course was well curated, exposing me to various aspects of the space sector helping me gain a better understanding of its challenges, limitations but as well potential opportunities. It was a perfect mix of topics, people, science and social gathering. There was an interesting combination of technological and scientific sessions along with business focuses on the space economy. We received a good introduction to space in general and more detailed introductions on: Space propulsion, spacecraft system and configuration, GNSS principles and application, etc. The lecture on the legal issues touching space special characteristics was very interesting and gave us a lot of food for thought. I personally appreciated the space mission design session backed with a workshop very much. It allowed a hands-on approach “practicing” a space use case and potential future business as well as contributing to more interaction between the course participants. The level and professionalism of the lectures was outstanding, making complex subjects accessible to participants without a technological or scientific background. It’s important to mention that the week was well organized from an administrative point of view. The Ramon Foundation is certainly the best partner to organize this kind of professional courses due to their deep ties and connections with all the local space Israeli players bringing together, government representatives, private entrepreneurs, and investors. I’m hopeful the International Space University will conduct more courses in Israel, involving additional sectors and tech communities such as energy, cleantech, agrifoodtech and digital health.”
About The Ramon Foundation
The Ramon Foundation aims to ignite the three essential values which Ilan and Asaf Ramon stood for – academic excellence, social leadership and groundbreaking courage. Through the most advanced programs in the fields of science, aviation and space, the foundation aims to inspire a new generation of young Israeli’s with an exemplary sense of purpose and professionalism and to nurture the values of academic excellence, social leadership and groundbreaking courage.
About The Ilan Ramon Scholarship Project
The Ilan Ramon Scholarship Project for Innovation Entrepreneurism & Space The scholarship project provides scholarship funding for talented Israeli post-graduate students to attend the Summer Space Studies Program at the International Space University (ISU). Over 80 Ilan Ramon Scholarships have been awarded over the past decade, allowing these scholars to join the global space community and ecosystem.
Members of the Board of Advisors include Astronauts, Dr. Garrett Reisman, of USC, and Dr. Jeffrey Hoffman, a professor at both MIT and the International Space University.
About the International Space University
Since its founding in 1987, ISU has graduated more than 5200 students from over 110 countries. Together with hundreds of ISU faculty and lecturers from around the world, ISU alumni comprise an extremely effective network of space professionals and leaders that actively facilitates individual career growth, professional activities and international space cooperation.
