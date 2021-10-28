Submit Release
News Search

There were 744 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,450 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in Unarmed Carjacking Offenses in the Fifth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announced an arrest has been made and an additional suspect is sought in reference to Unarmed Carjacking offenses that occurred on Tuesday, October 27, 2021, in the Fifth District.

 

Attempted Unarmed Carjacking

At approximately 5:00 pm, the suspect approached the victim, who inside of their vehicle, in the 600 block of K Street, Northeast. The suspects demanded the victim to get out of the vehicle. The victim complied. The suspect were unsuccessful in taking the vehicle and fled the scene.

 

Unarmed Carjacking

At approximately 5:40 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was inside of their vehicle, in the 700 block of L Street, Northeast. The suspects forced the victim out of their vehicle and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. Responding officers apprehended one of the suspects and recovered the victim’s vehicle.

 

On Tuesday, October 27, 2021, 31 year-old Demonte Bailey of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with two counts of Unarmed Carjacking.

 

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in Unarmed Carjacking Offenses in the Fifth District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.