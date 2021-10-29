Submit Release
St. Albans // Simple Assault

 

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A204262

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Trooper Seth Boudreau                     

STATION:     St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

 

DATE/TIME: 10/28/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sunset Terrace, Swanton

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED: Amie Dragon                                                

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton VT

 

VICTIM: Brooke Wallentine

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On October 28, 2021 at 1052 hours, Vermont State Police received a call from Brooke Wallentine advising that she was assaulted by Amie Dragon. Investigation revealed that Wallentine was assaulted by Dragon. Dragon was subsequently cited to appear in Franklin County court on December 2, 2021 at 0830 hours.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/2/2021 at 0830

COURT: :    Franklin County Superior           

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

