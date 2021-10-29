St. Albans // Simple Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A204262
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 8025245993
DATE/TIME: 10/28/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sunset Terrace, Swanton
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Amie Dragon
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton VT
VICTIM: Brooke Wallentine
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 28, 2021 at 1052 hours, Vermont State Police received a call from Brooke Wallentine advising that she was assaulted by Amie Dragon. Investigation revealed that Wallentine was assaulted by Dragon. Dragon was subsequently cited to appear in Franklin County court on December 2, 2021 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/2/2021 at 0830
COURT: : Franklin County Superior
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.