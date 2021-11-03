Submit Release
BlueZoo Inks Global Agreement with JCDecaux

BlueZoo logo

JCDecaux logo

JCDecaux Headquarters

Providing Audience Measurement Sensors for OOH Advertising Campaigns

BlueZoo is delighted to collaborate with JCDecaux to deliver accurate, timely, and accessible measurements of the numbers of people that can be exposed their advertising.”
— Frederic Renard
MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueZoo, Inc. announced the signature of a global agreement with JCDecaux, the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, for deployments of the BlueFox solution to measure campaign audiences across cities, airports, and shopping malls.

BlueZoo technology provides a privacy-friendly solution to measure traffic as well as unique traffic. Unlike alternatives that allow to measure only opportunity-to-see, BlueZoo also allows to measure unique visitor counts and recurrence, a critical factor in advertising reach and frequency. The solution, between others, is also used by JCDecaux to measure the impact of advertising to drive traffic to stores or other targeted destinations.

“BlueZoo is delighted to collaborate with JCDecaux to deliver accurate, timely, and accessible measurements of the numbers of people that can be exposed their advertising,” said Frederic Renard, SVP of Worldwide Sales at BlueZoo.

About BlueZoo
BlueZoo Inc. delivers foot traffic analytics services to customers in the out-of-home advertising, retail, and insurance industries. BlueZoo has deployed thousands of sensors to hundreds of customers on throughout the world. BlueZoo products are protected by 6 patents BlueZoo is based in Menlo Park, California, and is funded by Fusion Fund.

