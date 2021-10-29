Submit Release
BlakSheep Creative donates time to develop a new website for Linkup Livingston

BlakSheep Creative is a design and marketing agency that works with clients throughout the Greater Baton Rouge area.

Link Up Livingston is a new grassroots initiative aimed at closing the broadband gap in Livingston Parish

Clint Sanchez, BlakSheep Creative Founder

BlakSheep Creative is proud to announce their latest project, a new website for Linkup Livingston. Keep reading to learn about this initiative.

We do what we do, not just for financial equity, but because we believe in the local businesses and organizations that drive our community.”
— Clint L. Sanchez - BlakSheep Creative
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at BlakSheep Creative is proud to announce their latest project, a new website for Linkup Livingston.

We are so excited about the opportunity to work with this grassroots effort and help them grow!

At BlakSheep Creative, we put our heart into every project that we undertake. From the initial brainstorming process all the way through the development and design of each website, we make sure it will be a unique experience tailored specifically to you.

"Partnering with Linkup Livingston is a great opportunity for us to expand our horizons and help the community grow," said Clint Sanchez, President at BlakSheep Creative. We're glad to be a part of this, and we look forward to seeing how they can help fix the broadband gap in Livingston Parish."

"We do what we do, not just for financial equity, but because we believe in the local businesses and organizations that drive our community," he continues.

"When they ask for help, we want to be able to provide it. And donating our time was a great way for us to do that."

We're looking forward to a long-lasting relationship with Linkup Livingston, and we want you to visit their new website today!

About Link Up Livingston

The Link Up Livingston initiative aims to bridge the digital divide in Louisiana by providing broadband internet access.

This committee was formed by State Representative District 71, Buddy Mincey Jr.'s office after he witnessed first-hand what it's like not having a stable connection at home or work.

For more information, visit the Link Up Livingston website.

About BlakSheep Creative

BlakSheep Creative is a locally owned and operated web design agency in Denham Springs, LA. We specialize in developing new and creative websites tailored to our client's needs and wants at affordable prices.

They specialize in website design, digital marketing, SEO, and graphic design. They want to help small businesses so much that they have a highly successful pay-per-month website program to help you succeed.

BlakSheep Creative is a proud member of the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce.

Clint Sanchez
BlakSheep Creative
+1 225-505-3834
clint@blaksheepcreative.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

