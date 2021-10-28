NAI Legacy Acquires Walgreens in Tampa, Florida
Acquisition for DST PlacementBLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAI Legacy is pleased to announce that they have completed the acquisition of a $7,142,000, single-tenant, Net-leased Walgreens property in Tampa Florida. The site is anchored by The Home Depot, and in close proximity to 7-Eleven, Popeyes, Advanced Auto Parts, Burger King, Dunkin', AT&T, CVS, Publix, Bank of America, WaWa, McDonald's, and Sun Trust Bank. Walgreens has an investment-grade credit rating of BBB from Standard & Poor’s. Walgreens generated over $131.5 Billion in annual revenue in 2020 due to its successful operations throughout the pandemic.
The acquisition team at NAI Legacy is focused on the financial strength of each tenant and is interested in growth areas with excellent exposure. “Our objective is to acquire high-grade, low-risk properties with investment-grade tenants to add to our growing portfolio of DST investments, providing smaller, individual investors access into larger, trophy real estate. Most of these investors are seeking replacement properties to complete 1031 Exchanges and do not want the hassles of property ownership found in other asset classes. Net leases offer a flight to safety in very passive real estate,” said Michael Houge, Managing Director.
About NAI Legacy
NAI Legacy is the tax-efficient investment platform in the NAI Global Network. NAI Legacy operates as both a provider of real estate investment product and investment services. Our investment division provides our clients with tax-efficient real estate investment solutions such as Delaware Statutory Trust offerings (DSTs), Funds and Direct investment opportunities. Our service division provides clients with comprehensive investment solutions through brokerage, property management and accounting. Through our affiliation with the NAI Global Network, we have direct access to every major market in the United States with over 300 office locations. Our unique offering of both product and services supported by a national network, allows us to tailor investment services directly for client’s unique investment criteria across asset classes, geography, risk-tolerance, and investment preference.
