October 28, 2021

Topsham, MAINE – Governor Janet Mills today received her COVID-19 booster shot at the CVS Pharmacy in Target in Topsham. The Governor received a Moderna booster.

“I was grateful to get my booster shot today. It was free, quick, and easy, and I’ll be better protected from COVID as a result,” said Governor Mills. “The dangerous and more infectious Delta variant is making people seriously ill and landing them in the hospital, especially those who are unvaccinated. I encourage all eligible Maine people to take advantage of these widely available and effective vaccines today, whether you are getting your first shot or your third shot. It could save your life or someone else’s.”

The Governor received her booster after U.S. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky last week endorsed the U.S. CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendation for COVID-19 booster shots.

For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial series:

For the more than 96,000 Maine people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

Get more information on who is eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot here.

Governor Mills received her first dose of the Moderna vaccine on January 15, 2021, and her second dose on February 12, 2021.

Maine is one of the most vaccinated states in the nation. According to the U.S. CDC, more than 70 percent of all Maine residents – accounting for children under 12 who are not yet eligible for a vaccine – are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Maine was the fourth state in the nation to achieve the milestone.

Further, nearly 80 percent of Maine residents eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine (ages 12+) are fully vaccinated. Despite that progress, like other New England states, Maine is experiencing a sustained increase in cases and hospitalizations driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant.

The COVID-19 vaccine is available at no charge at sites across the state. For information on getting a COVID-19 vaccine, visit Maine.gov/covid19/vaccines or call the Community Vaccination Line at 1-888-445-4111.