SDDOT Seeks Public Input into the Proposed Project to Reconstruct S.D. Highway 46 through City of Wagner

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

Contact: Jay Peppel, Mitchell Area Engineer, 605-995-3340

WAGNER, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. The public meeting open house will be held at the S.D. Army National Guard Armory (610 S.D. Highway 46) in Wagner to inform area residents of the proposed project to reconstruct S.D. Highway 46 through the city of Wagner.

The open house will be informal allowing for discussion with the project team. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the project with the public and receive feedback.

Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the public meeting open house. The opportunity to present written comments will be provided. Written comments on the public meeting will be accepted until Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.

For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the project, information is available online at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings#listItemLink_1561.

The presentation and displays shown at the open house will be available online within a few days after the open house meeting. The website also allows for online written comments to be submitted.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation to participate in the open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than 2 business days prior to the meeting to ensure accommodations are available.

For more information, contact Jay Peppel, Mitchell Area Engineer, at 605-995-3340.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-