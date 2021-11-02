Submit Release
NEXCOM Moves Drive-thru Engagement Forward with Powerful New Outdoor Processing Technology for Today’s Smart Cities

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of retail application solutions, announced today the release of its latest fanless media player, the NDiS B360. Designed to lift external visual marketing experiences to new heights, the diverse processor runs smart outdoor applications designed to improve engagement with smart city technology, self-service machines, drive through systems, and outdoor notice boards.

“COVID-19 has impacted the customer service industry in myriad ways, including the creation of sophisticated new ways to improve customer engagement while keeping workers a safe distance away,” said Peter Yang, President, NEXCOM. “As outdoor customer engagement technology improves, it’s essential that we strengthen the systems that power and protect them. The NDiS B360 has been developed to do just that.”

The NDiS B360 is a wide temperature fanless media player offering indoor and outdoor processing capabilities within a slim design. The technology operates in temperatures from -4°F to 140°F, withstanding extreme weather conditions. From bus stop ticketing and signage to parking lots and outdoor visitor engagement, the NDiS B360 paired with an 11th Gen Intel® Tiger Lake processor is designed to power improved customer engagement delivering multi graphic-intensive content in any setting. Facial and object recognition is faster with the system’s upgraded AI engine, fully optimized for lightweight vision computing. The NDiS B360 also offers enhanced security protections and wireless functionality.


Features
• 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 (Tiger Lake-UP3) processor
• Dual 4K @ 60Hz display output, DP++, HDMI 2.0
• Support 4K @ 60Hz eDP display output
• Compact and slim design (H: 1 1/2 ")
• Onboard M.2 2230 Key E for optional Wi-Fi modules
• Support extended temperature, -4°F to 140°F, for outdoor application
• Fanless design

To learn more, please visit the NEXCOM website.


About NEXCOM
Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan and Freemont, CA, NEXCOM integrates its diverse capabilities, and operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions unit, IIOT unit, Industrial Automation Solutions Unit, Mobile Computing Solutions Unit, Intelligent Digital Surveillance Unit, and Intelligent Platform Solutions unit.

Peter Yang
NEXCOM
