Top Fund Manager to Launch Direct EB-5 Investment for New Boston Restaurant During November 1 Virtual Event
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy, has launched a new direct investment, the latest in a series of offerings that began in July. Open to foreign investors seeking permanent U.S. residency, the investment is a Class B equity interest in a Boston restaurant venture. Details will be announced during a live webinar on Monday, November 1, 2021, at 3:00 PM EDT. Click here to register.
Serafina is an authentic Italian restaurant with more than 30 locations worldwide. Serafina’s first Boston location on Newbury Street has gained a loyal following in Back Bay and the greater Boston area. The second location is planned for the Seaport District, a lively waterfront neighborhood near downtown Boston.
The Serefina brand has been featured extensively in the press and its restaurants have served many celebrities, including A-list actors Halle Berry and Robert Downey, Jr., musicians Jennifer Lopez and Bono, and prominent figures such as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
The newest Serafina location in Boston’s Seaport District will be operated by Sterling Group Management (SGM), a top hospitality operator with more than 20 years of success in restaurant ventures in the Northeast and throughout the United States. In addition to the Serafina location in Back Bay, SGM operates the acclaimed Boston restaurants Bastille Kitchen and Mistral. The company’s past projects include the Ames Hotel in Boston, 1500 Degrees and the Artisan Beach House at the Ritz Carlton Bal Harbour in Miami, and Capitale in New York.
“We are excited to be working with the team at Sterling Group Management,” said Sam Silverman, founder and managing partner of EB5AN. “CEO Seth Greenberg and his staff are world-class restaurant operators with an impressive record of success. That is what we look for when selecting a partner for EB-5 investment. Serafina is a proven concept and very well positioned for continued growth. The new location in the Seaport District is a natural expansion of the brand’s presence in Boston and we are proud to offer immigrant investors a chance to be a part of this exciting new venture.”
Direct EB-5 investments are now the only option available for foreign nationals who wish to apply for green cards under the United States’ immigrant investor program. The regional center program, which historically has been the most popular option for EB-5 investments, expired on June 30 and has not yet been reauthorized by the U.S. Congress. Given the uncertainty of the program’s future and the high probability that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) could soon increase the minimum investment amount, many aspiring immigrants are seeking sound investments in viable business enterprises.
“Direct EB-5 investments are the only game in town,” added Silverman. “Our phones haven’t stopped ringing since the minimum investment amount reverted to $500,000, and the lapse of the regional center program leaves many prospective investors in unfamiliar territory. Investors want high certainty of execution and low risk. An investment in Serafina in Boston’s Seaport District provides exactly that.”
Enquiries should be sent by e-mail to info@eb5an.com.
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as by those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5 Affiliate Network is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries with a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures.
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as by those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5 Affiliate Network is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries with a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures.
