Virtual Public Forums to be held on the West Virginia Substance Use Response Plan

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Office of Drug Control Policy and the Governor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment are hosting eight virtual public forums to allow residents to review and provide comment to the 2022 West Virginia Substance Use Response Plan.

The plan describes the current substance use environment in West Virginia, highlights existing activities and initiatives to date, and presents a framework of evidence-based goals, strategies, and objectives to address the current gaps and needs.

Virtual public meetings will be held 10:00 am – 12:00 pm on the following dates:

November 9, 16, 18, 23, and 30

December 7, 9, and 14

Public comments, which will be considered by DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy and the Governor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment during the review process, may be submitted during one of the eight public meetings. Pre-registration at https://helpandhopewv.org/odcp is required.

Attendees can download and review a summary of the plan prior to the meeting. Those who are unable to attend can download the plan and provide online feedback. All feedback must be received by December 16, 2021.